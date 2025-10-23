Lesotho: Phafane, Nthunya Face Off Again

MACHOKHA Football Club president, Lijane Nthunya, will once again attempt to unseat long-serving Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) president, Salemane Phafane, in what promises to be another high-stakes showdown for the control of local football.

The two will battle it out on Saturday during the LeFA 20th Elective Congress at the association's headquarters, Bambatha Tšita Sports Arena, in Maseru.

Nthunya, who also serves as the president of the Maseru District Football Association (DiFA), is no stranger to this contest. He first challenged Phafane in 2021 but lost by a wide margin -- 42 votes to 7. This time, however, insiders say he is determined to make the contest far more competitive.

LeFA Secretary General, Mokhosi Mohapi, confirmed yesterday that Phafane and Nthunya are the only two candidates vying for the presidency.

While Phafane is widely regarded as the favourite due to his lengthy tenure and influence in the game, Nthunya is believed to have gained more support this time around.

"Nthunya has the numbers this time. Even if he loses, one thing for sure is that he'll give Phafane a run for his money," a source told the Lesotho Times.

Phafane, who has led LeFA since 2005, is seeking re-election for another four-year term -- extending his leadership beyond the two decades he has already served.

The presidential candidates will be competing for votes from LeFA's affiliating bodies, which include the Lesotho Primary Schools Sports Association, Lesotho Institutions Sports Association, Lesotho Universities and Colleges Sports Association, Referees Committee, Women's Football Committee, Coaches Association, Premier League Management Committee, and District Football Associations.

Each of the above entities has two votes, except the DiFAs, which have three votes each. The eight members of the LeFA National Executive Committee (NEC) each hold one vote, bringing the total number of votes up for grabs to 52.

After leading the association for nearly 20 years, many expected Phafane to step down at the end of this term. He had even stated after the 2021 elections that it would be his last.

However, his continued interest became evident earlier this year when he accepted a seat on FIFA's prestigious Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee in May -- a move widely interpreted as a sign that he was not ready to exit football leadership.

Saturday's election follows last year's NEC elections, held in November 2024, which left only the presidential seat open for contestation this weekend.