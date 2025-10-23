Nigerian Military Confirms Fierce Battles, Says Terrorists Used Armed Drones, RPGs

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that suspected fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) ambushed military positions in Dikwa and Mada.

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), a joint task force, repelled multiple coordinated attacks by terrorists across the North-east joint operations area, killing at least 50 of them.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that suspected fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) ambushed military positions in Dikwa and Mada, in Borno State, engaging the troops in gun battles in the early hours of Thursday.

According to a Facebook statement by Sani Uba, the North-east spokesperson for the OPHK, the attacks occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. when terrorists simultaneously targeted troop locations in Dikwa, Mafa, Gajibo (all in Borno State), and Katarko in Yobe State.

Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said the insurgents deployed armed drones and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

"Some vehicles and buildings were also gutted by fire from the terrorists' armed drones and RPG fire during the battle, especially in Mafa and Dikwa, where a part of the defences were momentarily breached," he stated.

The confirmation by the army that terrorists are now using armed drones shows that, despite military efforts, the terrorists are getting more sophisticated.

Noting that the troops "stood firm, fought gallantly, and professionally repelled the attacks," Mr Uba listed weapons recovered to include: 38 AK-47 rifles, seven PKT machine guns, five RPG tubes, two GPMGs, and several hand grenades, along with thousands of assorted ammunition rounds.

He added that more than 70 wounded terrorists were still being pursued by ground forces with close air support.

"The coordinated offensive response was supported by air platforms of the Air Component Command of OPHK," the statement read. "The precision strikes, coupled with enhanced battlefield awareness provided by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, gave troops overwhelming leverage to respond with lethal force."

Mr Uba said intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists who attacked Dikwa and Gajibo infiltrated from Cameroon, while those who launched the assault on Katarko advanced from the Timbuktu Triangle, a notorious insurgent hideout.

He also confirmed that some troops sustained injuries and were receiving treatment, while several vehicles and buildings were damaged during the firefight.

The military headquarters commended the gallantry, doggedness, and renewed charge of the troops, the spokesperson said.

"Their steadfast performance once again reaffirms the military's unwavering resolve and capacity to defend the nation's territorial integrity against all threats, especially with the introduction of more boots and critical combat enablers into the Theatre," he said.