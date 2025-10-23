Mali: Security Alert - Bamako, Mali - October 23, 2025

press release

Persistent and unpredictable disruptions of available gasoline and diesel supplies are impacting cities throughout Mali, including Bamako. In many areas throughout the country, supply disruptions have caused long lines for fuel, impacted the availability of electricity, and have the potential to disrupt the overall security situation in unpredictable ways.

U.S. citizens should continue to avoid travel to Mali. U.S. citizens already present in Mali should minimize unnecessary travel and ensure vehicles are fueled, if possible. The U.S. Embassy in Bamako is rarely able to provide emergency services or support to U.S. citizens outside the capital. Please use caution when traveling in Mali and contact the U.S. embassy using the contact information below in the event of an emergency.

American citizens are advised to:

Avoid the areas of demonstrations

Do not attempt to drive through roadblocks

Continue to exercise vigilance while in Mali

Exercise caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests

Review your personal security plans

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep some form of communication with you

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Develop plans to gather supplies for sheltering in a secure place.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Bamako, Mali

+223 20 70 23 00

+223 66 75 28 60 (after-hours emergencies)

State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs - 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

See the State Department's travel website for the Worldwide Caution and Country Specific Information for Mali

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency