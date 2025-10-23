Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Treats 3,447 Via Free Medical Outreach

Zamfara State government has completed the 10th phase of its free modified medical outreach, treating 3,447 residents.

The programme started in July last year and offers free medical services for cataract surgery, groin swellings such as hernias and hydroceles, vesicovaginal fistula repairs and health education.

According to a statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the free treatments were conducted at Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, General Hospital Gusau, Eye Centre Gusau, and Farida Hospital.

He said the 10th phase of the modified free outreach was conducted in October 2025.

The state government launched the free modified medical outreach program to provide medical assistance to vulnerable and needy individuals. It addresses identified medical issues and educates citizens about the importance of maintaining good health and wellness.

Sulaiman Bala Idris said, "The modified outreach offers free medical treatment for people suffering from common surgical conditions such as cataracts, hernias, hydroceles, and vesicovaginal fistula repairs. Besides medical assistance, the program educates citizens about maintaining good health and wellness. The programme has been a positive step towards improving the community's overall health and well-being."

The outreach has treated 3,447 cases in 10 phases, using tele-screening to provide specialist care to patients from rural and semi-urban areas, covering the 14 local government areas of the State.

The cases treated include 1,659 of groin swellings and lumps/special, 1081 cataract extractions/others, and 118 vesico-vaginal/rectal fistulas (VVF).