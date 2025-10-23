Nigeria: Shaibu Reaffirms Commitment to Revitalise NIS, Blames Former Ministers for Decline

The Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has reaffirmed his dedication to restoring the institute to its status as a premier training establishment for coaches and elite athletes, not only in Nigeria but across Africa. He made the commitment while speaking to journalists following his official resumption of duties at the NIS in Abuja, yesterday.

Comrade Shaibu, who has been working remotely since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to the dilapidated conditions of the office, lamented that the NIS, which was inspired by successful Australian Institute model, has been allowed to deteriorate under the stewardship of previous sports ministers.

"It is disturbing to see an institute that should be at the forefront of sports development in Nigeria in such a state of disrepair," he remarked. "I was tasked with the mission to transform NIS and restore it as a centre of excellence, not just for Nigeria, but for the whole of Africa. The founding vision for this institute was indeed global, aimed at nurturing top-notch coaches and athletes."

Shaibu described his visits to NIS headquarters in Lagos, noting that conditions in Lagos were particularly dire. "In Lagos, I was shocked to find a tree growing In the middle of a tennis court. This exemplifies the neglect the institute has suffered," he said.

He highlighted that the decline was not solely the fault of the staff at the institute. "I believe the Ministry of Sports must take responsibility for 60 to 70 percent of the decline. Previous ministers failed to prioritise the NIS, despite its critical role in sports development. The establishment of the Abuja Athletes Development Centre by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was intended to centralise resources for training across all 37 sports in Nigeria."

Shaibu also pointed to the underutilised facilities at NIS, including a 200-bed, self-contained accommodation designed for athletes. "We could accommodate up to 800 athletes here without the need for external arrangements. Unfortunately, officials prefer to have athletes train abroad, where it benefits their interests rather than what is advantageous for Nigeria," he added.

He expressed his dismay at the current state of NIS and linked his efforts to the government's 'Renew Hope Agenda'. "This is a challenge, and I embrace it. My goal is to revive NIS and ensure it becomes the leading centre of excellence not just for Nigeria, but for Africa," he concluded, noting that the facilities at NIS are unparalleled on the continent, as highlighted by a recent visit from officials from Tunisia.