Nigeria: Former NBA Star Ujiri Visits Abu, Commits to Supporting Sports Dev't

Michael Masai Ujiri, a former professional basketball executive and player, has visited Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria and pledged to assist in upgrading the institution's sports facilities to meet international standards.

During his visit, Ujiri extended congratulations to Professor Adamu Ahmed on his recent appointment as Vice-Chancellor, highlighting their shared history as basketball players.

Ujiri, a 2019 NBA champion, is the owner of the Zaria Court in Kigali, Rwanda, a multimillion-pound sports complex that includes a basketball court, gymnasium, mini outdoor running track, sports bar, swimming pool, and hotel accommodation.

Born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian and Kenyan parents, Ujiri grew up in Nigeria, where he attended the Staff School and Demonstration Secondary School at Ahmadu Bello University.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In his meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahmed, Ujiri expressed his desire to discuss critical needs within the university, particularly in regards to sports entertainment and infrastructure. He emphasised the importance of collaboration and exploring avenues for contributing to the institution's growth.

Ujiri noted that many of the university's facilities had fallen into disrepair and were underutilised. He urged the need for revitalising and refurbishing these facilities to maximise their potential.

The basketball legend advocated for the promotion of sports development, asserting that ABU should be at the forefront of such initiatives. He envisions the establishment of a sports complex at ABU similar to the Zaria Court in Kigali, reflecting his commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure for development.

Reflecting on his past in ABU, Ujiri stated, "I think about it every day." He expressed hope of returning with his wife and children during future visits to Nigeria.

Ujiri thanked the Vice-Chancellor for the warm welcome extended to him and his entourage.

In his response, Professor Adamu Ahmed conveyed appreciation to Ujiri for his visit, describing it as significant for both himself and the university. He highlighted the timeliness of Ujiri's visit, noting that ABU had recently been designated by the Nigerian government as one of eight sports centres of excellence.

Professor Ahmed believes Ujiri's commitment to assisting the upgrade of ABU's sports infrastructure would significantly bolster the federal government's efforts towards sports development in Nigeria. He expressed optimism that the ABU Sports Centre of Excellence could serve as a platform for innovation, professional training, and the commercialisation of sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recalling their basketball journey together, Professor Ahmed mentioned efforts to persuade Ujiri to join the Nigerian national team and fondly reminisced about their participation in a tournament in Pretoria, South Africa, where they secured a place at the World Cup in Japan.

Professor Ahmed extended heartfelt thanks to Ujiri for his visit and expressed eagerness to welcome him back in the future.

It is noteworthy that after retiring from professional play in 2002, Ujiri continued to contribute to the sport as a youth coach in Nigeria. He holds immense admiration for Hakeem Olajuwon, a former NBA star and fellow Nigerian.