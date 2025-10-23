Nigeria: Zuma Golf Resort to Host 70 Players for Nigeria's Independence Kitty

The serene environment of Zuma Golf Resort in Niger State will host elite golfers from across the country on October 25 for Nigeria @65 Independence Kitty.

This tournament is the inaugural event to commemorate the country's nationhood and is organised by the FCT Golf Association, Abuja.

It is being jointly sponsored by Galaxy Backbone and the Shola Mese Foundation. The Chairman of the FCT Association, Akabom Enebong, stated that golfers will relish playing the course located off the Abuja-Kaduna road, with the iconic Zuma Rock as a backdrop.

Enebong mentioned that although the association anticipated a field of 50 golfers, nearly 70 have indicated their interest in participating in the event.

He added that souvenirs will only be available to the first 30 golfers who register for the tournament.

The overall winner will be the player with the best net score over 18 holes.

Additionally, there will be tangible prizes for longest drive and nearest to the pin, among others, which will be awarded at the prize-giving ceremony to recognise golfers who excel in the tournament.

Enebong also clarified that the tournament could have been held much earlier, but was delayed due to the loss of a very important stakeholder for the FCTGA.

He stated that the tournament, aimed at promoting unity among golfers and celebrating the country's journey since its path to nationhood in 1960, is also organised to showcase what the FCT Golf Association intends to achieve under his leadership, particularly in relation to grassroots development and making golf more appealing to a wider audience in the FCT.