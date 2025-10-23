Nigeria: Blessedchild, Okafor Triumph At Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship 2025

The atmosphere was electric at the Ikeja City Mall in Lagos over the weekend as Nigeria's top freestyle footballers showcased their talents at the Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship 2025, organised in collaboration with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA).

After an intense evening filled with skill, rhythm, and creativity, Ezeakabudu "BlessedChild" and Evelyn Okafor successfully defended their national titles in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

The event featured 12 finalists--eight men and four women--selected from a competitive pool of 128 entrants nationwide.

An esteemed international panel of judges, including Ashley Mkhize from South Africa, Soufiane Msalek from Morocco, and Nigeria's own Larry Etuduwun, lent their expertise to the judging process, adding credibility to the competition.

In the women's category, Evelyn Okafor clinched first place, followed by Miracle Ngozi in second and Augustina Unamba in third. In the men's category, Ezeakabudu "BlessedChild" secured the top position, with Lukman Muhammad in second and Pete Johnne in third.

The men's final was particularly dramatic, as Muhammad suffered an injury mid-performance, resulting in a 20-minute break before the competition could resume. Despite this setback, both athletes exhibited remarkable sportsmanship, with BlessedChild ultimately retaining his crown to the rapturous applause of an enthusiastic crowd.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners in both categories, with first-place champions receiving ₦1 million, second-place finishers ₦500,000, and third-place winners ₦200,000. Additionally, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Chairman of Feet 'N' Tricks International and Board Member of the WFFA, announced a bonus cash prize of ₦100,000 for all finalists.

"At Feet 'N' Tricks, our mission has always been to create opportunities that celebrate African talent and creativity. This championship demonstrates that, with appropriate support, our youth can compete at world-class levels," said Ozigbo, whose company was instrumental in supporting the event.

"We take immense pride in every freestyler who took the stage today; they didn't just perform; they inspired a continent."

The 2025 championship reinforced Nigeria's status as a leading hub for freestyle football talent, combining exceptional organisation, dynamic performances, and compelling narratives from the nation's youth.

The event was broadcast live on News Central TV, Africa Magic Urban, and SuperSport Blitz, and was streamed across the social media channels of Predator Energy, Feet 'N' Tricks International, and the WFFA, reaching millions of viewers across Africa and beyond.