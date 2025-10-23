Africa: Why We Chose Lagos As Host City for Africa Road Running Conference - WA

World Athletics (WA) has announced that the selection of Lagos, Nigeria's bustling commercial hub, as the host city for its inaugural Africa Road Running Conference was influenced by its extensive commercial connections across the African continent and beyond.

Mr Alessio Punzi Cisternino, WA's head of road running, revealed this information during a press conference held in Abuja yesterday, where he discussed plans for the conference, scheduled to take place next year in Lagos, ahead of the 2026 edition of the annual Lagos City Marathon.

Cisternino highlighted that the Road Running Conference represents a unique opportunity for Nigeria and aims to enhance the visibility of Nigerian runners. "The Road Running Conference is very special, featuring a two-day workshop, and we have chosen Lagos because it is one of the largest economic centres in Africa. It will create opportunities and exposure for Nigerians," he stated.

Malam Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), noted that Nigeria eagerly accepted the opportunity to host this inaugural conference as it aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of integrating sports into the nation's economy.

"There are two primary reasons for our swift acceptance to host the event. Firstly, it fits seamlessly with our vision at the NSC and President Tinubu's goal of making sports an integral part of our economy. By hosting international sporting events, we can bolster and finance our domestic sports industry," Dikko explained.

He emphasised that Nigeria has a comparative advantage in road racing, citing the growing popularity of the sport in various cities across the nation: "The foundation laid by the DG of the sports commission has allowed road racing to flourish in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Enugu, and beyond, with every state eager to participate."

Director General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, described the conference as a significant milestone in Nigeria's sports development efforts. "This event signals a rebranding of our sports initiatives. Running has seen phenomenal growth in Africa, and I congratulate Nigeria for being the chosen location for this conference. It signifies a shift from being merely consumers of sports to establishing a productive system that fosters sports development," Olopade remarked.

Chief Solomon Ogba, chairman of the organising committee for the conference and vice-chairman of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), asserted that the inaugural Africa Road Running Conference in Lagos would represent a pivotal moment for the continent, showcasing Africa's strengths in road running. "Africa has a comparative advantage in this field, and we will leverage this strength to host a remarkable event that will excite everyone," he concluded.