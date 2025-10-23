Liberia: Rep. Debee, Grand Gedeh Officials Clash Over 30-Year Land Lease to Burkinabe

A political storm is brewing in Grand Gedeh County over a disputed land lease agreement, as District #3 Representative Jacob C. Debee has publicly distanced himself from the deal and vowed to push for its cancellation.

The agreement, signed on Saturday, October 18, 2025, by county authorities led by Superintendent Alex Chesia Grant, reportedly grants Burkinabé national Boubou Sebu a 30-year lease on 500 acres of land within the B'hai Jozon Forest--an area residents say holds both ancestral and economic significance for local communities.

Rep. Debee expressed strong disapproval of the transaction, saying he was "completely unaware" of the lease signing and labeled the ceremony as "immature and unauthorized." He accused Superintendent Grant and other local officials of acting outside their legal mandate and without community consent.

"This was an error in judgment. The people of B'hai were not consulted, and such a major decision cannot stand," Debee said. "I can assure our people that they will regain their land."

The lawmaker's statement has heightened public debate over how local land agreements are negotiated and approved in Grand Gedeh, a region still grappling with overlapping claims between traditional landowners, county officials, and foreign investors. Critics argue that the 30-year lease undermines community rights and could set a troubling precedent for land governance in rural Liberia.

Others are demanding an immediate investigation into the process that led to the signing. Superintendent Grant and the Burkinabé investor have yet to publicly comment on the controversy. Representative Debee's strong opposition signals an impending review and possible termination of the lease. The issue is expected to draw further scrutiny from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Liberia Land Authority in the coming days. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates as new details emerge.