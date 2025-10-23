Liberia: Diamond Mineral Water Refutes Claims of Selling Contaminated Bottled Water

- Diamond Mineral Water Company has dismissed as false and malicious a viral social media claim alleging that the company produces and sells contaminated bottled water, describing the report as a deliberate attempt to damage its reputation.

Addressing a press conference, Monday at the company's headquarters in Monrovia, Human Resource Manager Hawa Ndama said the allegations were not only misleading but part of a growing trend of online blackmail targeting reputable businesses. "They are just in the habit of intimidating people," Ndama said, adding, "They will call and say they have a story about Diamond Water being dirty and request money. Once you refuse, they post the story online to damage your reputation."

Ndama emphasized that Diamond's water production process is fully automated, with no human contact from purification to packaging. "My family and I drink this water, likewise the owner of the company. Why will we want to spoil our own business?" she added.

Company Urges Responsible Reporting

The HR manager called on journalists and the public to verify information before sharing it on social media. "There is so much misinformation going around with malicious intent. Someone is clearly trying to blackmail our company," she said.

To reinforce its transparency, Diamond Mineral Water organized a media tour of its facility on October 21, allowing reporters to observe the production process.

While more investigation could be required to authenticate claims from both the company and its accusers, the media tour finding shows a modern, automated bottling line where purified water is filtered being sealed, and packaged.

Company's Official Response

Prior to the media visit, the company issued a formal statement on October 20, 2025, describing the viral video as "an old and recycled clip from 2023" unrelated to its current operations. "The viral video circulating on social media alleging that Diamond Mineral Water sells dirty or unsafe bottled water is completely false and malicious," the statement read. "It is being circulated with the intent to misinform the public and damage our brand."

The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining both national and international quality standards, assuring consumers that its water remains "100% safe, pure, and certified for consumption." Management also appealed to the public to verify facts before sharing online content that could harm legitimate businesses and pledged continued openness in its engagements with the media and consumers.

Background of the Viral Allegation

The controversy began after Verity News published a report claiming that a customer in Marshall discovered "dirt and strange particles" in sealed Diamond-branded water bottles that were labeled with an expiration date of November 5, 2026. According to the report, the bottles appeared normal at the time of purchase but became discolored after several weeks. Health experts quoted in the story suggested that visible dirt could indicate poor filtration or packaging.

However, Diamond Mineral Water has maintained that the report was fabricated and motivated by "ulterior motives." Following the factory inspection and public clarification, the company reiterated that its products meet all safety standards and remain safe for public consumption. "Diamond Mineral Water has built its reputation on quality and trust," Ndama said. "We urge our customers to disregard the falsehood and continue to have confidence in Liberia's leading bottled water brand."