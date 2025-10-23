Nigeria: Presco Declares Second Interim Dividend of ₦10 Following Record ₦139.7bn Pbt in 2025

press release

Presco Plc, Nigeria's leading fully integrated edible oil business, has announced a strong financial and operational performance for nine-month ended 30 September 2025, reporting a 108.2% year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to ₦139.7 billion.

Following this record performance, the Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of N10 per share. This reaffirms Presco's commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable value to its shareholders.

This performance reflects strong operational efficiency, improved agricultural yields and resilient market demand across Presco's product portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria's Edible Oil Market.

Key Highlights (9M 2025 vs. 9M 2024)

· Revenue grew by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion (9M 2024: ₦128.6 billion).

· Gross profit rose by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion.

· Operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion.

· EBITDA leaped by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion.

· Profit Before Tax surged 108.2% to ₦139.7 billion.

· Profit After Tax improved 114.0% to ₦110.8 billion.

· Earnings per share rose 114.0% year-on-year to 11,079 kobo (₦110.79).

· Total Assets expanded by 29.0% to ₦612.8 billion, with Retained Earnings up 54.3% to ₦195.5 billion.

Presco Plc delivered an outstanding ₦139.7 billion in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine-month period of 2025, representing a 108.2% year-on-year increase from ₦67.1 billion in Q3 2024. This result underscores the company's strong operational resilience, disciplined execution, and sustained focus on efficiency and value creation.

Revenue for the first three quarters rose sharply by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion, up from ₦128.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit grew by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion, while operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion. EBITDA improved by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion, reflecting continued operational strength and cost management discipline.

On the strength of this performance, the Board of Directors approved an additional interim dividend of N10 per share, reflecting confidence in Presco's fundamentals and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. Earnings per share rose by 114.0% year-on-year to ₦110.79, reinforcing Presco's consistent commitment to delivering superior shareholder value.

9M 2025 Performance Highlights

N 'million9M 20259M 2024VAR% VAR

Income Statement

Revenue274,501128,568145,933113.50%

Gross Profit202,09092,487109,603118.50%

Operating Profit165,96574,93491,031121.50%

Interest Expenses-26,313-7,861-18,452234.70%

Profit before Tax139,65367,07472,579108.20%

Profit after Tax110,78651,76559,021114.00%

EBITDA170,89578,37392,522118.10%

Earnings per Share (kobo)11,0795,1775,902114.00%

9M 20259M 2024Change% VAR

Key Ratios

EBITDA Margin 62.30%61.00%1.30%

PBT Margin50.90%52.20%-1.30%

9M 20252024FYVAR% VAR

Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets612,819475,096137,72329.00%

Total Liabilities410,594263,912146,68255.60%

Equity202,225211,185-8,960-4.20%

Current Assets276,090170,753105,33761.70%

Current Liabilities220,243174,84745,39626.00%

Retained Earnings195,515126,72968,78654.30%

9M 20252024FYChange% VAR

Returns on Equity54.80%36.80%17.90%

Returns on Assets18.10%16.40%1.70%

Current Ratio125.40%97.70%27.70%

Commenting on the performance, Reji George, Managing Director of Presco Plc, stated:

"Presco's Nine-Month Year to Date performance reflects not just strong numbers, but the strength of our model in an evolving Nigeria. As the country navigates new economic realities, our consistency and focus continue to stand out. We have stayed disciplined in execution, translating efficiency and innovation into real, measurable growth.

As the year draws to a close, we remain focused on sustaining our growth trajectory, also confident of a strong finish built on solid fundamentals and a prudent approach to financial management.

Our vision goes beyond quarterly results. We see Presco as part of Nigeria's solution, driving value from the soil to industry, building resilience in the economy and creating sustainable opportunities for the future. Our commitment to long-term value remains firm, and we will continue to deepen efficiency and strengthen our contribution to Nigeria's agricultural and industrial story."

About Presco Plc

Presco Plc is a fully integrated edible oils company engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and the production, refining, and marketing of specialty fats and oils. Its operations are strengthened by its key subsidiaries: Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) and Siat Nigeria Limited, which extends its footprint and enhance its market leadership across West Africa.