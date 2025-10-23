Nigeria: FCT Police Redeploy DPO Over Unprofessional Conduct

This decision, according to a statement issued by the FCT spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, followed the circulation of a video on X, showing the DPO slapping a young man on Wednesday, 22 October.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Miller Dantawaye, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ushafa back to the state headquarters.

This decision, according to a Thursday statement issued by the FCT spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, followed the circulation of a video on X, showing the DPO slapping a young man on Wednesday, 22 October.

The commissioner of police, Mr Dantawaye, strongly condemned the officer's conduct, describing it as falling short of the high standards of discipline, civility, and professionalism expected of police officers.

He stressed that such behaviour is unacceptable and would not be tolerated under his leadership.

Consequently, Mr Dantawaye directed the officer's redeployment and confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation.

While administrative disciplinary steps are underway, the Commissioner reminded all DPOs and their subordinates to remain professional, courteous, and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties.

He further warned that any act of misconduct or abuse of power would attract severe sanctions.

The statement added that Mr Dantawaye also appealed to members of the public to remain respectful and law-abiding in their interactions with police officers, noting that mutual respect and cooperation are essential for effective community policing and public safety.

Residents of the FCT were encouraged to report suspicious activity or persons through the command's emergency lines--08061581938, 08032003913, or the CRU number 08107314192.

In a related event, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo Command, Adebowale Lawal, ordered the immediate redeployment of the DPO, Enu-Owa Division, for allegedly handling a case involving a social media influencer, Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.

The decision followed the circulation of a video showing the influencer recording a mother and daughter she had caused to be arrested, according to Punch newspaper.

In the video, which went viral over the weekend, Mandykiss was seen verbally abusing the pair, claiming she travelled to Ondo State to have them apprehended for allegedly trolling her repeatedly online.

Also, another clip reportedly captured the moment the duo were in police custody at the Enu-Owa Division, with Mandykiss seen taking pictures of them.