Nigeria: Dangote Group Denies Ownership of Truck in Akungba-Akoko Accident

The Dangote Group has denied ownership of the truck involved in a fatal road accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, dismissing reports circulating on social media and some online platforms linking the vehicle to the company.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company clarified that investigations and verified registration details have shown that the truck involved in the incident does not belong to Dangote Group or any of its subsidiaries.

According to the company, the vehicle with Plate Number JJJ 365 XB is owned and operated by an independent logistics company with no affiliation to Dangote Industries.

Dangote Group also clarified that the truck was not conveying any of its products, but was transporting crushed stones in reused sacks bearing various brand names.

Reiterating its strict operational and safety standards, the company said all genuine Dangote trucks are properly branded, tracked, and operated by trained personnel under rigorous compliance procedures.

It added that all Dangote trucks carry distinct company markings and fleet numbers, making them easily identifiable to the public.

While expressing sympathy for victims of the accident, the group urged the media and members of the public to verify information before linking any incident to the company.

"The company deeply sympathises with all those affected by the incident," the statement read. "We urge members of the public and the media to verify information before attributing ownership or involvement to Dangote Group."

Dangote Industries also cautioned media organisations against using images of Dangote-branded trucks in connection with unrelated accidents.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to road safety, regulatory compliance, and responsible corporate citizenship across all its operations in Nigeria and beyond.

