Nigeria: Anambra Showdown 2025 - We're for Soludo On November 8 - Onitsha Indigenes

AWKA — Members of the Agwuzani family in Umuaroli, Onitsha, have declared their support for Governor Chukwuma Soludo, commending him for helping them recover their 75.5 hectares of land from land grabbers and for his overall performance in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Awka, the group said that for the governor's intervention and his developmental strides, they would unanimously vote for him in the November 8 governorship election.

Mr. Sunday Ogoazi, who spoke on behalf of the family, said Governor Soludo's leadership had brought relief and progress to the people of Onitsha.

"There was a court matter that lasted over 19 years, and after the judgment, some trespassers started claiming ownership. However, Governor Soludo came to our rescue, and as we speak, there are no more issues concerning the land," Ogoazi said.

He praised the governor for demonstrating what he described as true leadership and good governance.

The family also lauded Soludo for restoring pipe-borne water to Onitsha after 25 years of scarcity, saying water now runs in most homes across the commercial city.

"It is this same family that gave the Anambra State Government the land on which the Onitsha Water Works was built, and today, we have water again. The entire Onitsha North and South local government areas had been without pipe-borne water for over two decades, but the Soludo administration has revived the water project, and we are now enjoying water supply," Ogoazi added.

He reaffirmed the family's commitment to mobilising massive support for Governor Soludo's re-election, describing him as "a leader who delivers on his promises."