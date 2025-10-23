Nigeria: Plateau - Troops Eliminate Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Victims

JOS — Troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), have eliminated two suspected kidnappers and rescued two abducted victims during a coordinated operation in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday, covered Kukawa, Shuwaka, Ganjuwa, and Tunga villages following the abduction of two persons, identified as Muhammadu Sani and Ibrahim Manman, along the Wanka-Dengi road in Kanam.

Acting on intelligence, the troops launched a rescue mission, cordoning off the area and engaging the kidnappers at the outskirts of Tunga village.

According to Major Samson Zhakom, Media Information Officer of JTF Operation Enduring Peace, "The criminals opened fire on the troops, who responded with superior firepower, neutralising two of the suspects while others fled with gunshot wounds."

He added that a thorough search of the criminals' hideout led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, one locally fabricated rifle, eight cartridges, and other items used for their operations.

The rescued victims were safely reunited with their families after undergoing standard security checks, while the recovered weapons remain in military custody for further investigation.

Major Zhakom reaffirmed the JTF's commitment to sustained operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and protecting lives and property across the joint operations area.

He emphasised that Operation Enduring Peace will continue to deny non-state actors the freedom to operate, maintaining pressure on criminal elements to guarantee lasting peace and security in Plateau State and surrounding communities.