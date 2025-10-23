Liberia: UL Unveils Bold Vision

The University of Liberia (UL) has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan aimed at transforming the institution into one of Africa's top 300 universities by 2029.

The announcement followed a two-day consultative dialogue held at UL's Fendell and Capitol Hill campuses, which brought together faculty, staff, students, and members of the Board of Trustees. The event provided a platform for the university community to engage directly with the draft of the plan, offering input on its priorities and implementation strategies.

UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan, who led the dialogue, described the strategic plan as "A Victory of Imagination: Building the UL of Tomorrow Today," emphasizing that it reflects the aspirations of the entire UL community and aligns with Liberia's national development goals.

"A strategic plan can only be realized when people see themselves and their own work in it," Dr. Maparyan said. "That is why we are engaging the entire UL community to ensure everyone contributes to shaping the university's future."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The strategic plan, covering 2026 to 2030, is designed to address longstanding challenges while positioning UL as a regional hub for academic excellence, research, and innovation.

Dr. Maparyan revealed that UL currently ranks around 502nd in Africa, but with targeted interventions, including infrastructure modernization, faculty development, and enhanced research productivity, the university expects significant improvements in its continental ranking.

One of the plan's most immediate priorities is upgrading UL's physical and digital infrastructure. Dr. Maparyan outlined initiatives for 24-hour electricity, improved water and sanitation systems, campus-wide internet connectivity, and sustainable energy solutions, including solar power.

"We are committed to creating an environment where teaching, learning, and research can thrive," she said.

Long-term infrastructure projects include the development of a University City at Fendell, envisioned as a live-work-learn community, and a state-of-the-art graduate center at the Capitol Hill campus. Campus beautification, new building projects, and digital modernization are also central to UL's vision.

Dr. Maparyan stressed that faculty development, PhD programs, and international partnerships will be critical to elevating UL's academic reputation. The strategic plan emphasizes aligning academic programs with Liberia's national priorities in STEM, education, agriculture, and forestry.

"We aim to become a PhD-centric institution, fostering research, innovation, and global collaboration to ensure our graduates are competitive both nationally and internationally," she said.

The plan also focuses on student success, with initiatives including smart classrooms, internships, study abroad programs, and work-study opportunities, all designed to prepare students for leadership and professional excellence.

UL is also undertaking major administrative reforms, including digitized systems, improved financial management, enhanced cybersecurity, and the creation of an Institutional Advancement Office focused on fundraising, branding, and communications.

In a significant move to emphasize holistic student support, Dr. Maparyan announced the renaming of the Division of Student Affairs to the Division of Student Success, highlighting a commitment to guiding students from admission to graduation, career readiness, and leadership development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We must imagine a bigger, bolder, and better version of UL," Dr. Maparyan said. "Our goal is to prepare the next generation of Liberians to lead nationally and compete globally."

The two-day dialogue brought together UL Cabinet members, deans, faculty, and student leaders. It was part of a series of consultations that will culminate in a high-level validation meeting with external stakeholders, followed by final review and approval by the UL Board of Trustees.

Dr. Maparyan also encouraged the UL community to leverage the university's 75th Anniversary in 2026 as a national moment for fundraising, reflection, and global rebranding.

With the strategic plan in place, the University of Liberia aims to become a center of academic excellence, innovation, and sustainable development in West Africa, charting a course for Liberia's higher education system to compete globally.