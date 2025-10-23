Liberia: Rep. Koffa to Propose $25m Social Safety Net Fund

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has announced plans to formally submit a proposal to establish a USD 25 million Social Safety Net Fund aimed at assisting Liberia's most vulnerable citizens with school fees, rent, and other basic living expenses.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, Cllr. Koffa said he will present a letter on the floor of the House of Representatives this Thursday, outlining the initiative and calling on lawmakers to act swiftly.

"When the town is hard, the government must intervene. Even the great United States provides relief through food stamps and other social programs," Cllr. Koffa wrote.

The former lawmaker emphasized that Liberia is currently facing significant economic challenges and stressed the urgency of government action to relieve the burden on ordinary citizens.

"Our people are restless and crying for relief. The town is hard, and we must act now!" he added.

Cllr. Koffa also outlined practical strategies for funding the proposed $25 million fund, including reducing lawmakers' benefits, limiting foreign travel, cutting vehicle purchases, redirecting resources from the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), and borrowing from NASSCORP.

"We can fund this initiative by cutting our benefits, reducing foreign travels, limiting vehicle purchases, redirecting resources from LPRC, and borrowing from NASSCORP," he explained.

According to Cllr. Koffa, the Social Safety Net Fund is intended to provide immediate relief to Liberians struggling to pay school fees and meet housing costs, particularly as inflation and rising living expenses continue to strain household budgets.

"This initiative is about prioritizing the welfare of our people. The government has a responsibility to step in during hard times," Koffa emphasized.

The former Speaker's announcement has drawn attention from citizens and policymakers alike, as the proposal highlights creative funding mechanisms and underscores the importance of government intervention during economic hardship.

Cllr. Koffa's planned submission to the House of Representatives sets the stage for discussions on how the Liberian government can mobilize resources to support vulnerable populations and implement a sustainable social assistance program.