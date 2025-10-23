Liberia: Govt Reviews Draft Nat'l Development Cooperation Policy

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MoFDP) has launched a five-day review and validation workshop for the draft National Development Cooperation Policy of Liberia, aimed at reducing the country's dependence on foreign aid and promoting homegrown development initiatives.

The workshop, which began on October 19 and will run through October 24, brings together a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including representatives from civil society organizations (CSOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the business community.

According to organizers, the draft policy is designed to transition Liberia from aid dependency to sustainable development, empowering the government to support the formation of cooperatives and local development initiatives that can take on roles traditionally filled by NGOs.

"When aid management was established, the nation was in an emergency situation. Now, the government is shifting focus from managing aid to implementing development activities through local cooperation," said Evag. Stephen B. Norman, National Chairman of the NGOs Network.

However, efforts by journalists to obtain details about the workshop were met with resistance. The workshop's lead organizer, a female director, declined to comment, citing the political season and her superiors' instructions not to speak to the press. Attempts to photograph participants were reportedly blocked, with the director asking, "Who invited you to take pictures?"

Observers note that the policy was initially drafted during the CDC-led government under the Pro Poor Agenda and Development, and it appears the current Unity Party-led administration under the ARREST agenda is reviewing and validating it for potential implementation.

The workshop is seen as a critical step in Liberia's development trajectory, as the government seeks to empower local institutions, reduce donor dependency, and strengthen national cooperation frameworks.