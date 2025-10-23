Liberia: LRA Deputy Commissioner Urges Stronger Border Collaboration

Commissioner Bennett (middle) meets with border security personnel to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and ensure Liberia's revenue targets are met.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has emphasized the need for greater collaboration among border security agencies to protect national revenue, with a warning against any acts that could undermine Liberia's collection efforts.

Speaking during a meeting with Customs officers and Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) personnel at the Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire border in Pedebo, Maryland, Deputy Commissioner General for Administrative Affairs, Samuel Bennett, Jr., stressed teamwork and professionalism at all border points.

"Our mission is to reach one billion dollars in revenue collection for the Liberian people, and we will not tolerate any form of interference whatsoever with that," Commissioner Bennett declared.

"We have work to do, and we must operate as a team guided by international standards and best practices. Usurpation must not and will not be tolerated."

Commissioner Bennett clarified the distinct responsibilities of the agencies present. He noted that the Immigration Service handles passports, citizenship, and entry procedures, while Customs and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) focus on luggage inspections and the prevention of contraband.

"I came here to understand, address, and resolve all issues, including any incidents of interference that may affect revenue collection," he explained, emphasizing the importance of a coordinated approach.

The visit was welcomed by LIS Chief Security Officer Philip P. Mawiamon, who pledged full cooperation.

"We are here to protect Customs so they can collect duties. There is a need for joint meetings to harmonize our work because some of our men may have acted out of a lack of knowledge. If Customs does not collect revenue, we will not get paid; so, we will work together to protect and support them," Mawiamon said.

Commissioner Bennett and his team are currently touring Customs and Tax Business Offices across multiple counties to assess operational challenges, strengthen inter-agency collaboration, and ensure revenue collection targets are met. The visit underscores the LRA's commitment to enforcing efficiency, accountability, and professional standards at Liberia's borders.