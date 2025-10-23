Liberia: Boakai Welcomes Five New Ambassadors

In a show of Liberia's expanding diplomatic footprint, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, received Letters of Credence from five newly accredited Ambassadors at a formal ceremony held in the Cabinet Room of the Executive Mansion in Monrovia.

The new envoys who presented their credentials included:

· H.E. Guillermo Marín Gorbea, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain

· H.E. Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

· H.E. Mersole J. Mellejor, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines

· H.E. Godwin Baletum Amonzem, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana

· H.E. Mamadu Keta, Ambassador of the Republic of Mali

During individual presentations, each Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from their respective Heads of State and expressed optimism about advancing cooperation with Liberia. The envoys highlighted their countries' interest in strengthening ties across key sectors such as trade and investment, education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and culture.

President Boakai warmly welcomed the diplomats and extended the appreciation of the Government and people of Liberia for the longstanding relations their countries share with Liberia. He described the ceremony as an important step in deepening global partnerships and reaffirmed his government's desire to engage constructively with friendly nations in pursuit of mutual growth and stability.

The Liberian leader also outlined his administration's vision for a results-driven foreign policy, focused on attracting investment, promoting economic diversification, and advancing sustainable development. "Liberia stands ready to work with your respective governments to promote shared prosperity, peace, and a fairer world order," President Boakai said. "We see diplomacy as a tool for progress and cooperation--not competition--and we welcome every partnership that improves the lives of our people."

He noted that Liberia's rich history of friendship with nations around the world continues to serve as a cornerstone of its foreign policy. The President encouraged the Ambassadors to explore new opportunities for collaboration that align with his administration's ARREST Agenda, particularly in the areas of agriculture, roads, education, sanitation, and tourism.

The presentation of credentials ceremony represents the beginning of the Ambassadors' official duties in Liberia, marking a new phase of cooperation between their respective governments and the Republic of Liberia.

The separate meetings were attended by senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Executive Mansion.