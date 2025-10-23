Liberia: CSOs, Media Sign MOU to Launch Legislative Monitoring Coalition

A coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs) and media institutions on Monday officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia (LEMCOL), a collective initiative aimed at promoting legislative transparency, accountability, and participatory governance.

The signing ceremony, held in Monrovia, brought together leaders and representatives from prominent CSOs, media organizations, and development partners, marking a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to enhance democratic oversight and responsible governance.

Speaking on behalf of Counselor Oscar Bloh, Country Director of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), Program Assistant Barwudu D. Williams described the event as "a crucial step toward strengthening collaboration between CSOs and the media in advancing transparency and accountability within Liberia's legislature."

The Legislative Monitoring Coalition is being co-funded by the European Union (EU), Irish Aid, and the Embassy of Sweden, under the Liberia Electoral Support Project Plus (LESP+), which is managed by UNDP and jointly implemented by NIMD and UN Women.

Williams noted that the initiative falls under Outcome 3 of NIMD's programmatic priorities, which focus on legislative oversight and political accountability. He said NIMD will provide technical support to help the coalition build synergies around three key indicators: transparency, participation, and inclusion.

"We are optimistic that the coalition will build a constructive working relationship with the Legislature while promoting transparency in the performance of lawmakers' statutory duties," Williams said. "Together, we will ensure that information about legislative processes remains accessible, with the public's interest at the center."

The newly signed MOU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation among member organizations. It emphasizes shared values such as democratic governance, transparency, integrity, inclusivity, independence, and evidence-based advocacy.

The Coalition will operate under a National Steering Committee (NSC) composed of five representatives from member institutions who will coordinate activities and provide strategic leadership. Decision-making within the coalition will prioritize consensus, with voting procedures outlined in the event of disagreement.

The MOU also establishes mechanisms for resource sharing, conflict resolution, and communication protocols, ensuring that the coalition operates transparently and collaboratively while maintaining independence from political influence.

In remarks at the ceremony, Joseph Cheayan, Executive Director of Institute for Democratic Action & Development (IDAD) , one of the founding member organizations, praised the partners for their continued support and emphasized the need for collective monitoring of the Liberian Legislature.

"Today's signing is a manifestation of our shared commitment to work together for a responsive and accountable legislature," Cheayan said. "Civil society and media institutions must play their role in ensuring that governance in Liberia reflects transparency and public interest."

Among the participating institutions were the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), Accountability Lab Liberia, InQuest Liberia, Youth Led for Positive Change, LEGIS Liberia, and several national media outlets including FrontPage Africa and OK FM.

The ceremony was hosted by WONGOSOL (Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia), a long-standing advocate for inclusive governance and women's participation in public decision-making.

LEMCOL was conceptualized following a three-day workshop organized by NIMD at the Corina Hotel in Monrovia, which identified the need for a coordinated civil society platform to monitor legislative activities.

Through its work, the Coalition seeks to advance legislative transparency, public engagement, and policy advocacy based on credible data and research. Members also commit to upholding gender sensitivity, ensuring equal representation of women, youth, and marginalized groups in the legislative monitoring process.

The establishment of LEMCOL comes at a time when Liberia continues to strengthen post-conflict democratic institutions and deepen citizen participation in governance.

Williams concluded by expressing appreciation to the EU, Irish Aid, Sweden, and UNDP for their sustained commitment to promoting democratic accountability in Liberia.

"Their partnership underscores a shared belief that transparency and participation are the cornerstones of peace and good governance," he said.

At the signing ceremony, several Executive Directors, including CENTAL, InfoQuest, with some Media Executives, mostly Daily Observer Newspaper, thanked the partners for such initiative and hoped for a successful implementation.

The signing of the MOU officially paves the way for LEMCOL to begin its work monitoring, engaging, and reporting on the performance of the Legislature toward building a more transparent and accountable democratic system in Liberia.