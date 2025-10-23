Liberia: Up Reinstates Seven NEC Members

The Unity Party (UP) has officially reinstated seven members of its National Executive Committee (NEC) after a one-month disciplinary suspension, underscoring the party's commitment to internal discipline, accountability, and collective responsibility.

In a statement issued Tuesday and signed by Lansana Pawenneh Fofana, National Assistant Secretary General for Press, Publicity, and Outreach, the party confirmed that the seven NEC members had fully complied with the conditions of their suspension, which included a US$1,000 financial penalty.

"The Unity Party is pleased to announce the reinstatement of seven members of its National Executive Committee following a careful review confirming their compliance with the terms of their recent suspension," the statement read. "The one-month disciplinary action, which was paired with a financial penalty of One Thousand United States Dollars ($1,000.00), has been successfully concluded."

The disciplinary action initially targeted 28 NEC members, following concerns over breaches of the party's regulations. The suspension, which took effect on September 14, 2025, was described as a necessary measure to reinforce discipline and collective responsibility across all levels of the party.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"With the completion of this process by the seven reinstated members, the party demonstrates that its internal regulations apply equally to all, from the grassroots to the highest levels of leadership," the statement emphasized.

The seven reinstated NEC members are Partisan Neto Z. Lighe, Sr., Partisan Nya D. Twayen, Jr., Partisan Magdalene Dargoseh, Partisan Louise M. Kpoto, Partisan Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Partisan Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, and Partisan Alexander Nuetah.

The party expressed optimism that the reinstatement of these members would strengthen cohesion within its leadership ranks and enhance efforts to advance the party's political agenda.

"We welcome our colleagues back to their roles and look forward to their renewed dedication to advancing the party's agenda," the statement read.

The Unity Party stressed that the disciplinary process reflects its broader commitment to justice, equity, and good governance, principles that guide the party's operations and public service vision.

"The Unity Party remains focused on its mission to steer Liberia toward a brighter future, guided by its commitment to justice, equity, and good governance," the release said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Observers note that the reinstatement of these NEC members comes at a crucial time as the Unity Party seeks to consolidate unity within its leadership and strengthen internal structures ahead of upcoming political engagements. Party leaders reiterated that adherence to internal rules and collective responsibility remains non-negotiable, signaling that any future breaches would be addressed firmly in line with established regulations.

By reinstating these seven executives, the Unity Party reinforces the message that discipline and cohesion are central to the party's identity, ensuring that its leadership remains accountable and aligned with its strategic vision for Liberia's development.