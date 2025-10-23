Liberia: UL Law School Gets New Dean

Cllr. Dr. Niveda Cindy Ricks-Onuoha, a longtime law professor, has been named Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.

Dr. Ricks-Onuoha, who has been teaching at the Law School for more than 22 years, was appointed by the President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Layli Maparyan. It's a move that signals a progressive shift toward inclusive leadership in legal education. With her appointment Dr. Ricks-Onuoha becomes only the second woman - and the first woman in almost three decades - to head the Law School.

Dr. Ricks-Onuoha said she is proud to accept the role leading the nation's premier Law School while also being an inspiration to women in Liberia.

"So, ascending to this position, I will feel an extra bit of pride because, for me, I want to serve as a symbol that women can see that a woman can become anything she desires to become," she said.

President Maparyan said the new Dean has the admirable traits of being a pragmatist, a visionary and a womanist, adding she is well-suited to take the Law School to the next level.

"As a fellow woman leader, I welcome Cllr. Dr. Ricks-Onuoha into the circle of women leaders at UL and beyond," the President said. "She also gains a seat at the high table of university decision-making where both women and men sit. Her voice is strong and determined, and I will help support her goals for the Law School, an institution she loves and cares about."

Dr. Ricks-Onuoha said she's committed to restoring the Law School to its pre-war status, when it was one of the most respected law schools in Africa, but she also wants to see that status expand internationally.

"I want to see Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law being mentioned when it comes to world universities," the new Dean said. "When it comes to African universities with a reputation, I want to see us on that list."

In the new role, President Maparyan has charged Dean Ricks-Onuoha to lead the Law School with dynamism, integrity, wisdom and vision, ensuring academic excellence and rigor in UL's Law School education.

Additionally, the UL President has mandated Dr. Ricks-Onuoha to promote faculty research and oversee capacity-building of Law School faculty through continuing education and the pursuit of advanced law degrees.

Dr. Ricks-Onuoha started out as a lecturer at the Law School after earning a doctorate in international law from a university in Ukraine.

She also worked as a lawyer with UNMIL. But she said her trailblazing ascension to Dean came through grit, service and dedication.

"I have served under several other Deans. That is one thing we must also understand as females. You must serve to be served. I served under Dean David Jallah. I served under Dean Negbalee Warner and Dean Jallah Barbu. Today, I have become dean through serving in hard work, meriting this position," said Dr. Ricks-Onuoha.

Judge Luvenia Ash-Thompson was the first woman to be Dean of the Law School. Her tenure spanned from 1992 to 1996. President Maparyan prioritizes gender equality, and the appointment of the new Dean is an example of that. And, as the UL sits on the cusp of a new chapter, the President said gender equality will play a key role in propelling the University forward.

"Gender equality is one foundation of that future, and the appointment of Cllr. Dr. Ricks-Onuoha reflects a commitment to that foundation and UL's re-emergence," the President said.

Dr. Ricks-Onuoha noted that she sees herself as a symbol that Liberian women can do anything once they put their minds to it.

In celebration of women's ascendancy to key leadership roles, she sent out a message to the men: "Men, look out for us. We are coming!"