Nigeria: Diri Has Lost Legitimacy to Remain in Office After Dumping PDP - - Bot Chair Wabara

23 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has questioned the legitimacy of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to remain in office following his resignation from the PDP and declaration of being "partyless."

Wabara, a former Senate President, described the governor's action as unconstitutional, arguing that Diri had automatically disqualified himself from continuing in office after abandoning the party that gave him the mandate.

He stated that since the Nigerian Constitution does not recognize independent candidacy, any elected official who leaves the platform on which they were elected should also vacate their office.

According to him, "There is no government in Bayelsa State. There's no democracy in Bayelsa State. Our Constitution does not accommodate independent candidacy. For a governor to dump the party that brought him to power and claim he is 'partyless' is unconstitutional. Staying without a political platform is an impeachable offence."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Wabara lamented what he described as the growing disregard for the Constitution among Nigerian politicians, saying:

"What type of democracy are we practising? Nigeria is truly an experiment. How can Diri continue to see himself as governor when he has no platform? Our Constitution does not yet recognise independent candidacy. For him to have left the PDP and not joined another party means he is no longer the governor of Bayelsa State."

The PDP BoT chairman, however, expressed optimism that the party would be revitalised before the 2027 general election, predicting that many of those who defected would eventually return.

He urged PDP members nationwide to remain steadfast, stressing that the party remains Nigeria's only credible alternative for good governance.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.