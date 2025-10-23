Cote d'Ivoire: MFWA Calls On Journalists to Report With Courage, Professionalism

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) extends its best wishes to the government and people of Côte d'Ivoire as they head to the polls on Saturday, October 25, 2025, to elect a new president. MFWA expresses hope that the process will strengthen the country's democracy, peace, and unity.

The MFWA calls on journalists to act as watchdogs of democracy, report on the elections comprehensively, and ensure professionalism in their work. It further urges the media to report with courage and integrity, even when faced with pressure or intimidation. The MFWA also calls on political actors and security agencies to respect journalists' rights, safety, and independence, recognising the media's crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

As West Africa's leading media development and freedom of expression organisation, the MFWA reaffirms its commitment to supporting peaceful elections and professional journalism in Côte d'Ivoire and the subregion. This commitment is reflected in the organisation's collaboration with regional and national bodies in West Africa to strengthen democratic processes and safeguard press freedom.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In December 2023, the MFWA formalised its partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting media freedom, electoral integrity, and responsible journalism across West Africa. Under this partnership, the MFWA is participating in the ECOWAS Long-Term Election Observation (LTEO) Mission in Côte d'Ivoire, launched on October 3, 2025, to support transparent and peaceful elections in line with ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Earlier, from September 29 to October 3, 2025, the MFWA and the ECOWAS Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security organised a training and experience-sharing programme in Abidjan. Facilitated by MFWA's Executive Director, Mr. Sulemana Braimah, the programme built the capacity of Ivorian journalists and civil society groups to counter misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech, and to promote ethical and conflict-sensitive reporting.

The MFWA assures Ivorian journalists of its continued support and solidarity through sustained partnerships, training initiatives, and protective relocation and safety grants for journalists in the region facing threats or persecution. Finally, the MFWA urges all stakeholders; government, political parties, the electoral commission, civil society, and the media, to uphold peace and national cohesion before, during, and after the elections.