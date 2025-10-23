Liberian-Born Thomas Bropleh Joins CSM Oradea for 2025/26 Season

CSM Oradea has secured a significant signing for the 2025/26 competitive season, officially adding veteran swingman Thomas Bropleh to their roster. The 34-year-old Denver, Colorado native, who holds dual Liberian-American citizenship, stands 1.96 meters (6'5") and will provide versatility at the shooting guard and small forward positions (2-3).

Bropleh brings a deep résumé of professional experience, having launched his career after four seasons in the North American college ranks with Boise State. Since signing his first professional contract in 2014, he has built a robust European profile, with stops in Germany (Paderborn), Portugal (FC Porto), France (ASC Denain Voltaire), and a stint in the USA G-League (Texas Legends). His most influential period has been in Iberian basketball, where he has logged an impressive seven active seasons, playing for Spanish clubs like CB Breogan, Real Betis Baloncesto, CB Granada, and Forca Lleida.

Proven Quality in Spain's Top Flight

Bropleh's signing comes on the back of a strong 2024/25 season in the Spanish top flight with Lleida, where he made 33 appearances. His statistics reflect a consistent and efficient contributor: averaging 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in just over 20 minutes per game, resulting in a solid 7.0 efficiency rating. He demonstrated reliability across the board, shooting 44% from inside the arc and an excellent 86% from the free-throw line.

Perhaps most compellingly, Bropleh proved his ability to perform under pressure against Europe's elite. During the 2024 season, he delivered high-impact performances against Spanish representatives in the Euroleague:

15 points against FC Barcelona (October 6, 2024)

16 points against Baskonia (November 10, 2024)

18 points against Real Madrid (November 17, 2024)

Scouting Report: A Physical and Impactful Scorer

Bropleh's player profile suggests he is a strategic addition designed to maximize impact in limited court time. Possessing a massive body, his physical strength is key to driving closer to the basket and finishing effectively. At the same time, he is recognized as a capable player interested in and proficient at shooting from long distance.

"Extremely experienced, with seven seasons active in Iberian basketball," Bropleh completes CSM Oradea's staff as they approach the 2025/26 season, providing a valuable blend of scoring prowess and continental experience.