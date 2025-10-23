Nigeria: Karishma Pelham-Raad Earns Africa's Top 2025 Public Service Award in Abuja

Liberia's former Assistant Minister for International Organizations, Karishma Pelham-Raad, has been honored as the African Young Icon in Public Service of the Year at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025, held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Nigeria.

The recognition celebrates Pelham-Raad's exceptional leadership, integrity, and service to the continent, highlighting her contributions to governance, youth empowerment, and international diplomacy. The Democracy Heroes Award Africa, one of the continent's most respected honors, recognizes individuals and institutions that have made significant impacts in advancing democracy, good governance, and sustainable leadership across Africa.

Pelham-Raad, a prominent Liberian diplomat and development advocate, was applauded for her visionary leadership and her instrumental role in promoting Liberia's global presence. She served as the National Campaign Chairperson for Liberia's successful election to the United Nations Security Council (2026-2027)--a diplomatic milestone that reaffirmed the nation's growing influence on the global stage.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this recognition at the Democracy Heroes Award Africa 2025," Pelham-Raad said in her acceptance remarks. "This award is not only a personal milestone but a testament to Liberia's growing role in regional and global affairs. I dedicate this honor to the people of Liberia, whose resilience and spirit of service continue to inspire my commitment to leadership and nation-building."

She added that the award represents a call to service for young Africans striving to make meaningful change in their societies.

"I dedicate this honor to the people of Africa--especially our youth--whose resilience and hope continue to inspire my work every day. May this recognition remind us all that leadership is about service, and together, we can build a stronger, more united Africa," she emphasized.

The 2025 edition of the Democracy Heroes Award Africa was held under the theme "Legacy of Leadership: Powering Africa's Future." The event brought together influential figures, including diplomats, policymakers, and social impact leaders from across the continent, to celebrate excellence and commitment to public service.

Pelham-Raad's recognition underscores her reputation as one of Liberia's most dynamic young leaders and an influential voice for inclusive governance. Throughout her career, she has worked to advance youth participation, promote gender equality, and strengthen democratic institutions both in Liberia and internationally.

Beyond her public service, Pelham-Raad continues to invest in her professional growth and leadership development. She recently completed an executive education program at Harvard Business School and is set to attend a study program at Peking University in China, further deepening her expertise in international relations, diplomacy, and strategic leadership.

Her work has consistently aligned with Liberia's broader diplomatic vision of strengthening partnerships, advancing regional cooperation, and promoting sustainable development. Colleagues and observers say her recognition at such a prestigious continental platform is both a personal achievement and a reflection of Liberia's reemerging influence in global affairs.

Since its inception, the Democracy Heroes Award Africa has honored a diverse group of changemakers--from political leaders and diplomats to social entrepreneurs and advocates--who embody democratic values and ethical leadership. Pelham-Raad's award, organizers say, "reflects her unwavering commitment to service, transparency, and the empowerment of the next generation of African leaders."

As Liberia continues to rebuild and strengthen its governance systems, Pelham-Raad's journey serves as a powerful example of how integrity and innovation in public service can inspire change across borders. Her recognition positions her among a growing list of young African leaders redefining leadership through action, vision, and accountability.