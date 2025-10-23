Liberia: US-Based New Life Group to Establish U.S.$5m World-Class Laboratory in Monrovia

The Consulate General of the Republic of Liberia near New York has announced a major international health initiative to invest USD 5 million in the construction of a state-of-the-art Clinical Reference Laboratory in Monrovia, aimed at significantly improving healthcare services across Liberia.

In an official dispatch released on October 19, the Consulate stated that it had engaged in "fruitful discussions" with New Life Group International Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Corporation, a U.S.-based health and pharmaceutical company, to advance the goals of the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), specifically in the areas of health and sanitation.

According to the dispatch, New Life Group International has agreed to launch what it described as a "transformative project" that seeks to address long-standing challenges in Liberia's healthcare system.

"The New Life Group International Pharmaceutical and Laboratory Corporation has agreed to launch a transformative project to create a state-of-the-art Clinical Reference Laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia," the dispatch read.

The primary objective of the USD 5 million project is to close the significant gaps in diagnostic healthcare services in the country.

"This initiative aims to fill the significant gaps in Liberia's healthcare system by offering high-quality, reliable, and standardized diagnostic testing services that are currently unavailable locally or only accessible abroad at high costs and inconvenience, while also delivering basic life-saving services (BLSS)," the statement noted.

The Consulate outlined that the proposed facility will be equipped to conduct a wide range of clinical, molecular, and pathology diagnostic tests, and will also provide emergency medical services and community health support.

Key objectives of the project include: offering accessible, accurate, and standardized diagnostics--including clinical chemistry, hematology, and molecular diagnostics; achieving international accreditation such as ISO 15189, CLIA, or CAP; delivering basic life-saving services, including first aid and basic life support; supporting public health initiatives, community outreach, and training of Liberian health professionals; supplying essential pharmaceutical products to underserved communities; and building partnerships to promote ongoing healthcare improvement and innovation.

The dispatch also revealed the financial framework for the project.

"The estimated capital expense for constructing the laboratory is USD 2.5 million, with projected first-year operational and equipment costs totaling USD 2.5 million," the Consulate disclosed.

This brings the total initial investment to USD 5 million, signaling a major commitment to improving Liberia's healthcare infrastructure.

The initiative is not limited to Liberia. The dispatch confirmed that once the model is successfully implemented in Monrovia, it will be replicated in Honduras and 13 other countries with similar healthcare needs.

"This investment initiative aligns with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, as well as the Sanitation and Health goals under the Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID)," the Consulate General stated.

The announcement marks a significant step forward in Liberia's efforts to modernize its healthcare system, improve service delivery, and expand access to quality care forits citizens.