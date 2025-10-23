Liberia: Sampson Dweh Commits Long-Term Future to Viktoria Plzeň Until 2029

Viktoria Plzeň has secured the services of key defender Sampson Dweh for the long haul, announcing a contract extension that ties the Liberian international to the club until 2029. The 24-year-old center-back has quickly proven his immense value to the Czech side since his initial arrival.

Dweh's journey with the Red and Blues began modestly in the summer of 2023, where he initially arrived for game tests. Thanks to his consistent, high-quality performances, this trial quickly evolved into a one-year loan with an option to buy. The club wasted no time, exercising that option to sign him permanently, and have now further cemented their commitment with this significant extension.

The Liberian international has become a defensive pillar, featuring in 115 games across all competitions and showcasing his abilities on the continental stage with 36 appearances in European matches. Beyond his defensive duties, Dweh has also contributed significantly to the attack, tallying seven goals and seven assists during his tenure.

Club Sports Director Daniel Kolář lauded the player's development and reliability. "Sampson Dweh has made incredible progress with us in two years. He is an important element of our defense, he has repeatedly demonstrated his qualities both in the domestic competition and on the European stage. He has our full trust, and this has now been reflected in the extension of his contract until 2029," Kolář stated.

Dweh was equally enthusiastic about committing his future to the club. "I am happy at Viktoria and I appreciate the club's trust in me. I will do my best for our joint club's success," he added. The extension ensures Dweh will remain a cornerstone of Plzeň's defense for the next four seasons.