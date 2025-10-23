Liberia: Koung Donates Medical Supplies to Bahn Health Center in Nimba

The Bahn Health Center in Nimba County has received a major boost following a generous donation of essential medical supplies and modern equipment from Vice President Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, aimed at improving healthcare delivery for residents of Electoral District #7 and neighboring communities.

The donation, presented on Monday, October 20, 2025, includes state-of-the-art operating room lights, a surgical unit, hematology equipment, an oxygen concentrator, an OR table, a chemical analyzer, and anesthesia medications. Health experts say the supplies will enhance the facility's ability to perform complex procedures and respond effectively to emergencies.

Speaking during the official presentation, Mr. Adolphus T. Tayn, Project Manager in the Office of the Vice President, highlighted that the initiative reflects VP Koung's steadfast commitment to strengthening Liberia's healthcare system, particularly in underserved rural areas.

"The Vice President believes that a healthy nation is a productive nation," Tayn said. "He wants to see all Liberians in good health because, when our people are healthy, they can contribute meaningfully to national development and the building of Mama Liberia."

Tayn emphasized that the donation is part of Koung's broader vision to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare nationwide. He recalled Koung's previous contributions, including the establishment of the Esther & Jerwlyn Hospital in Ganta, one of the region's leading medical facilities providing advanced healthcare services to Liberians and foreign nationals.

Before becoming Vice President, Hon. Koung also led initiatives that brought American medical teams to Liberia, offering free medical outreach programs and training for local healthcare practitioners -- efforts that demonstrate his long-standing dedication to service and humanitarian leadership.

The arrival of the medical supplies was hailed by residents of Zoe Geh Statutory District and surrounding communities as a major milestone in improving rural healthcare. Community leaders and health workers described the donation as "lifesaving," noting it will greatly reduce the need for residents to travel long distances for specialized medical care.

"We are deeply grateful to Vice President Koung for remembering the people of Bahn," said a community elder. "This is a clear sign of leadership that puts the people first."

Health practitioners at the facility expressed optimism that the newly donated equipment will enable them to conduct more efficient and safer operations, saving lives that might otherwise be lost due to inadequate tools and resources.

VP Koung's consistent support for healthcare facilities, both as a public servant and philanthropist, continues to draw praise nationwide. His practical approach -- focusing on access, equipment, and capacity-building -- is increasingly recognized as a model for advancing community-based healthcare development across Liberia.

With this latest intervention, the Bahn Health Center is now better positioned to provide improved, lifesaving medical services to the people of Nimba County and surrounding areas.