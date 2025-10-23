Liberia: Fly Goes to Election Despite My's Interference

The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) says its long-awaited General Assembly and elections scheduled for October 24-26, 2025, in Zorzor, Lofa County, will proceed as planned--despite a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) calling for a postponement.

In a communication dated October 22, 2025, Deputy Minister for Youth Development, F. Alphonso Y. Belleh, cautioned the outgoing FLY leadership to halt the General Assembly, citing what he described as "irregularities in the electoral and membership regularization process." The Ministry claimed that several member organizations had raised concerns about inadequate consultation, an allegedly compromised elections committee, and the recent appointment of a five-member advisory board.

The Ministry also convened an emergency meeting for October 23, inviting former executives, board members, and the outgoing leadership to "address these issues comprehensively" before the General Assembly takes place.

But FLY, in a strongly worded response issued late Wednesday, dismissed the Ministry's letter as "an attempt to interfere with the internal governance of a civil society organization."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to FLY President Banica Stephenie Elliott, the Federation remains an independent civil society body, not a department or extension of the Ministry. Elliott emphasized that the FLY Constitution vests full authority in its National Executive Committee (NEC) and General Assembly (GA)--not in any government ministry--to make or alter institutional decisions.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is only an ordinary member of the FLY Board and cannot dictate how we conduct our General Assembly," Elliott said. "FLY is a civil society organization governed by its own constitution, not by government directives. No individual--including Deputy Minister Belleh--has the authority to suspend or postpone our election."

Elliott also clarified that her tenure has not expired, having been inaugurated on November 22, 2022, and that delegates from across Liberia are already en route to Lofa County for the General Assembly.

She further noted that all concerns raised by member organizations should be channeled through FLY's Grievance and Ethics Committee, the body responsible for resolving disputes under Article 18, Section 12.0 of the FLY Constitution.

"We have redress mechanisms in place," she said. "If an organization has not regularized its membership, it simply cannot participate in the General Assembly. That is what the Constitution says."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elliott added that the appointment of the five-member Advisory Board, announced on October 21, was done in accordance with Article 13, Section 2.1(b), which gives the President--upon consultation with the NEC--the authority to make such appointments and forward them to the General Assembly for endorsement.

In a sharp rebuke to the Deputy Minister, Elliott questioned his understanding of FLY's structure and governance framework.

"It's troubling to have individuals who know nothing about FLY attempting to direct how this institution should function," she said. "In case your predecessor didn't provide you with a copy of our Constitution, kindly reach out to the Secretariat for a certified copy."

The FLY leadership stressed that the General Assembly will proceed as planned, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and youth leadership renewal.

"The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body of the Federation," Elliott concluded. "We owe it to our members and the young people of Liberia to uphold democratic governance, not bow to political pressure."

The Federation's General Assembly, themed "Youth Leadership for Peace, Participation, and Sustainable Development," will bring together youth delegates from all 15 counties to review FLY's programs, elect new officers, and discuss the organization's role in advancing Liberia's youth development agenda.