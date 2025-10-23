Liberia: GOL Launches Automated LPA System

The government of Liberia through the Civil Service Agency of Liberia (CSA) has officially launched Liberia's Automated Legal Power of Attorney (LPA) System, describing it as a historic rebirth of a once-cherished benefit for government workers and a landmark in the digital transformation of the public service.

Delivering a special remarks at the official launch ceremony on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador-at-Large, Charles Snetter declared that the LPA system marks the end of decades of frustration for civil servants and ushers in a new era of empowerment, trust, and dignity for government employees.

"Today, we gather not merely to launch a digital platform, but to rekindle a legacy of empowerment, trust, and dignity for every public servant in Liberia," the President said. He recalled that before Liberia's civil war, the LPA Scheme stood as a powerful symbol of government's care for its employees, allowing them to purchase household goods and repay over time -- a system that fostered pride and loyalty within the civil service.

"Before the dark years of our civil conflict, the Legal Power of Attorney Scheme gave teachers, nurses, administrators, and security officers the means to build homes and support their families with dignity," President Boakai noted. "That initiative built lives, strengthened families, and inspired loyalty to public service. Sadly, after the war, that vision was lost."

He said the launch of the automated LPA marks the end of that long wait. "Today, I stand before you to declare that a new day has come for all government workers. My Administration, through the Civil Service Agency, has transformed and automated the Legal Power of Attorney scheme," the President announced.

Under the new automated system, each government employee will be biometrically enrolled through fingerprint identification. Vendors participating in the program will use customized LPA Point-of-Sale verification machines. Employees will simply walk into any approved LPA store, verify their identity, and pick up their goods without any down payment. The total cost of items will then be spread over six months with small monthly salary deductions.

"So, you TAKE PLENTY THINGS AND PAY SMALL SMALL," President Boakai said cheerfully, to the delight of attendees.

He emphasized that the initiative covers all government employees, both civil servants and appointed officials, and that it reflects his administration's commitment to financial inclusion, efficiency, and respect for the workforce.

The President linked this innovation to a broader public sector reform agenda. He recalled that on July 4, 2024, his administration launched the Employee Status Regularization Project (ESRP) -- a payroll cleanup and verification exercise that has since improved efficiency and transparency. "I am proud to report that we have kept our promise. Today, no civil servant earns less than US$150. We have implemented a salary top-up for more than 23,000 essential workers across the health, education, security, and agriculture sectors," he stated.

He further announced that the Government of Liberia is integrating long-serving volunteer teachers, nurses, and health workers into the national payroll to address years of inequity. "For many years, thousands of Liberians labored selflessly without a paycheck. That insensitive treatment has now come to an end," he assured.

The President also highlighted the reconstitution of the Civil Service Board of Appeals after 18 years, which has already resolved 49 out of 214 cases, reinstating 71 employees and reducing arbitrary suspensions and dismissals. He praised the launch of the National Civil Service Testing Center, inaugurated by Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung on October 31, 2024, as Liberia's first-ever computerized, merit-based recruitment platform.

In keeping with Article 89 of the 1986 Constitution, President Boakai disclosed that he has submitted for legislative enactment a new Act to Establish the Civil Service Commission, which will replace the outdated 1973 Civil Service Agency Act. He said the new Commission would function as an independent and autonomous body ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in public employment.

"As we officially launch this landmark initiative, I hereby declare the Automated Legal Power of Attorney System officially launched," President Boakai said. "I direct the Civil Service Agency to immediately begin the enrolment of all government employees across the country."

The President extended special appreciation to Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., Director-General of the Civil Service Agency, for his leadership and innovation, and praised Mwetana Consulting and Technology Group, a Liberian tech firm, for developing and automating the new LPA system. He also commended ECOBANK Liberia, International Bank Liberia Ltd., and other participating vendors for supporting the program.

"To all government workers, this moment belongs to you. These programs exist to restore your pride, ease your burden, and reaffirm your importance in nation-building," the President said. "You are the heartbeat of our government. Your work sustains our hospitals, educates our children, safeguards our communities, and drives national development."

He concluded with a message of hope: "Together, let us build a civil service that is professional, motivated, and accountable -- a workforce that mirrors the hopes and aspirations of a renewed Liberia. With faith in God, confidence in our people, and commitment to service, we can transform our nation, one reform, one innovation, and one worker at a time."

Giving the overview, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), described the new system as "a rebirth of an idea that once defined what it meant to be a proud Liberian civil servant."

"Today, we are here to tell every teacher, every nurse, every police officer, every public worker across this nation: your government sees you, your government values you, and your government is working to restore your dignity," Dr. Joekai declared.

He explained that the old paper-based LPA system had become outdated, cumbersome, and prone to fraud and delays. "We found a system that had lost its soul. Civil servants filled out endless forms. Files were misplaced. Approvals took longer. Honest workers were left waiting in despair," he said.

Dr. Joekai said the CSA decided to digitize and modernize the system, replacing paperwork with a real-time biometric platform that ensures instant verification and accountability. "Every government employee will be enrolled through fingerprint identification. Vendors will have LPA-approved Point-of-Sale devices connected to the CSA database. You verify, you choose your goods, and you're done. No forms. No approvals. No waiting. No humiliation," he stated.

He described the system as "a social contract built on fairness and respect", emphasizing that every transaction is traceable and transparent, ensuring accountability for both employees and vendors. "For civil servants, it means empowerment. For vendors, it means trust. For the government, it means integrity," he said.

Dr. Joekai linked the reform to broader civil service modernization efforts, including the Employee Status Regularization Project, National Testing Center, and the Civil Service Board of Appeals. He revealed that these reforms have helped clean the payroll, increase fairness, and restore discipline within the public workforce.

He also commended President Boakai's leadership and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Justice, and financial partners such as ECOBANK, International Bank Liberia Ltd., and AfriLand Bank for their collaboration.

Dr. Joekai concluded by emphasizing the importance of empowering Liberians to drive national progress. "No nation can rise by neglecting its own. Liberians cannot be beggars in their own land. We must rise with confidence and restore pride in Liberian labor, enterprise, and excellence," he said.

"What we celebrate today is not just a platform; it is a promise. From this day forward, efficiency will not be the exception; it will be the standard. The age of excuses is behind us. The age of excellence begins now. This is "Thinking Liberia, Loving Liberia, and Building Liberia."