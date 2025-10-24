Nigeria: Kwankwaso - 2027 Poll Will Be Tough, We're Open to Alliance With Any Political Party

Abuja — Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2023, Senator Rabi'u Kwankwaso, has predicted that the 2027 elections would be the toughest in Nigeria's democratic history.

Kwankwaso also declared his party's readiness for alliances with other political forces, including President Bola Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan, and Peter Obi.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso, who recently marked his 69th birthday, predicted a more intense and tough contest, saying Nigerians have become more politically aware and determined to change their circumstances.

He stated, "I believe the 2027 elections will be much tougher. People are now more informed, more concerned, and more involved. Everyone is seeking a way out because of the country's current situation.

"Thanks to radio and social media, the masses now know more. You may see things that have never happened before in Nigeria's electoral history. People will not sell their votes this time, they want real change."

Kwankwaso declared that NNPP was willing to collaborate with any political party or individual that shared its vision for a prosperous Nigeria and commitment to the welfare of the masses.

But he was quick to add that any merger or alliance must be anchored on mutual respect, clear benefits, and shared ideals, particularly the upliftment of the common man.

The former presidential candidate stated, "We're ready for anyone, whether it is the APC, PDP, ADC, Jonathan, or Peter Obi. If we are satisfied with their competence and integrity, we will join forces to achieve success.

"But whoever we align with must be committed to improving the lives of Nigerians. If they fail to meet our expectations, we will not continue with them.

"What we are asking for is simple, that the common people should benefit, that the youth should be educated, and that security should be improved."

Kwankwaso stated that NNPP, which fielded candidates across all states in the 2023 elections, had become a national force capable of influencing the political direction of the country.

He recalled that in September, he had hinted at the possibility of NNPP working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but stressed that such a move must come with tangible value for the NNPP structures and candidates.

He said, "If you are asking us to join APC, you must tell us what NNPP will gain. We have gubernatorial candidates in all the states and full structures nationwide. What will you offer them if we join?"

The former Minister of Defence also took a swipe at Nigeria's political elite, accusing them of neglecting the suffering of ordinary citizens while living lavishly in Abuja.

Kwankwaso said, "Our people are being killed in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and parts of Kaduna. The victims are ordinary citizens. The elites have fled to Abuja, where they live in luxury building big houses, driving expensive cars, and enriching themselves at the expense of the people.

"They act as if they are untouchable, but I am confident that Allah will judge them accordingly."