Ghana: Government Extends Deepest Condolences to Family of Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings (file photo).
23 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The government has announced with deep regret and profound sorrow, the untimely passing of former First Lady and Founder of the 31st December Women's Movement, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to the statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President, Mrs.Rawlings passed on this morning after a shortillness.

The government has, therefore, extended its deepest condolences to the immediate family, Mrs.Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Related Articles

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.