Ghana: Government Extends Deepest Condolences to Family of Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

The government has announced with deep regret and profound sorrow, the untimely passing of former First Lady and Founder of the 31st December Women's Movement, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

According to the statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson to the President, Mrs.Rawlings passed on this morning after a shortillness.

The government has, therefore, extended its deepest condolences to the immediate family, Mrs.Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

