Ghana: 58 PWDs Receive Support From West Akim Municipality

A TOTAL of 58 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the West Akim Municipality, Asamankese of the Eastern Region Friday received assorted items as support from the Municipal Assembly Common Fund to enable them to become self-reliance.

Valued at GH¢250,000, it was the 12th cycle of the disbursement since the inception of the assembly.

Out of the 58 persons, 25 received Deep Freezers, while the rest received, fufu pounding machines, Momo Vending equipment, bags of charcoal, second hand clothing, and pepper grinding machines, provisions, neating machines and popcorn making equipment.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Paulina Akabila, speaking at the ceremony commended a past beneficiary, Prince Lartey, who effectively utilised his fufu pounding machine and which also qualified him for additional support for the pepper pounding machine.

"His success story must inspire others, it's a testament to what can be achieved with determination and hard work that is why we are adding the pepper machine to empower him to work harder," she added.

According to Ms Akabila, the major aim of the disbursement was to help them to become self-sufficient and independent in order to lend a hand to others also in need.

She expressed disappointment in some beneficiaries, who still have their freezers boxed and unused while others were unable to account for their items and squandered the proceeds.

"Let me be clear, these items are meant to improve your livelihood and empower you to become self-sufficient. Am, therefore, urging those of you not utilising their items to re-evaluate their approach, because these items are not hand outs but tools to enhance your economic prospects, therefore I implore you to make the most out of them, "she emphasised.

Ms Akabila highlighted that all the items have been embossed to prevent any attempt to sell or dispose them off warning that any one caught would face legal action.

She indicated that those receiving Momo startups would be monitored frequently in order to ensure that the funds were not misappropriated, explaining that they have mechanisms to track the items and would not hesitate to take defaulters to task.

The MCE also urged the beneficiaries to protect and utilise the items for its intended purpose saying the assembly would continue to promote inclusivity towards ensuring that the socio-economic development envisaged for all was achieved.