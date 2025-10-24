PLEEBO — The quiet southeastern city of Pleebo was thrown into mourning this week after a 27-year-old man was found hanging in his room, adding to a troubling rise in suicide cases reported across Maryland County and other parts of Liberia.

The deceased, whose name has been withheld at the family's request, was discovered dead on Monday in the home of his uncle, Mr. Alex Johnson Glebo. Family members say they are struggling to come to terms with the loss, which they describe as both shocking and difficult to explain. According to Mr. Glebo, the young man had recently returned from Sinoe County and was living with him while working at the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP).

He said he received the tragic news around 2:30 p.m. on October 22 after returning from a meeting. "When I came home around 5:30, my wife told me that our nephew was found hanging in his room," Glebo recounted with deep sorrow. "The children saw him first when they came from school. They ran to tell their mother, who confirmed it and cried out for help."

Neighbors quickly gathered, and local authorities, including police officers, the Grebo governor, and health workers from the Pleebo Health Center, arrived at the scene. A twelve-men jury team examined the body and confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

"The jurors said there was no foul play. The only thing they noticed was a strong smell of alcohol from his mouth," Mr. Glebo added. Police have confirmed the death but are yet to issue a statement detailing their finding. The body was later turned over to the family for burial.

A Widespread Crisis

While the tragedy in Pleebo has gripped the local community, it is not an isolated case. Across Liberia, an alarming pattern of suicides has emerged in recent years, with Maryland County, Nimba, Bong, and Montserrado among the hardest hit. Local health workers and mental health advocates have attributed the trend to multiple factors -- from severe economic hardship and joblessness to untreated mental illness, drug abuse, and social isolation.

In 2024 alone, at least a dozen suicide cases were reported in Maryland County, according to local authorities. Many involved young men between the ages of 18 and 35, often from low-income or rural communities. A mental health clinician at the Pleebo Health Center, who asked not to be named, said most suicide victims in the area show signs of distress long before their deaths, but community stigma prevents them from seeking help.

"In our culture, people are told to 'be strong' rather than talk about what is bothering them," the clinician said. "Many people suffering from depression or trauma have no outlet. They turn to alcohol or drugs for relief, and some eventually give up on life."

Poverty and Pressure

Experts also point to deep-seated economic struggles as a key driver. With youth unemployment still hovering around 80 percent, many young Liberians face intense pressure to provide for themselves and their families. "In Liberia today, survival is a daily fight," said social worker James Doe, who works with a youth counseling group in Harper. "When young people can't meet expectations, they feel hopeless. The system offers little support."

In the case of the young man in Pleebo, his uncle said financial stress may have been a factor. "He was complaining about money owed to him from his job," Glebo said. "He felt cheated, and though I told him he would get it, I didn't know it would come to this."

Calls for Awareness and Support

Mental health remains a largely neglected aspect of public health in Liberia, despite repeated calls for government intervention. The Ministry of Health has only a handful of licensed psychiatrists and mental health clinicians to serve a population of more than five million. Civil society groups are urging the government to establish nationwide awareness campaigns, community counseling centers, and crisis hotlines to address the growing suicide epidemic.

"People are dying silently," said Mary Johnson, coordinator of the Maryland Mental Health Initiative. "We need to talk about depression, stress, and trauma openly, just as we talk about malaria or Ebola. Silence is killing our young people."

Back in Pleebo, the Glebo family is still struggling with the loss. "He was a quiet, hardworking boy," said Mrs. Beatrice Glebo, her voice trembling. "He helped us on the farm and didn't cause trouble. I don't understand why he did this." As the community prepares for burial, neighbors have been visiting the family home to offer condolences and to reflect on the growing shadow of despair spreading across their town.