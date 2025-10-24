Liberia: Rep. Marie Johnson Pushes Student Loan Bill to Boost Access to Higher Education

Grand Gedeh County District #2 Representative Marie G. Johnson has submitted to the House of Representatives a bill seeking the establishment of a national student loan program to help Liberians pursue higher education amid growing economic hardship.

The proposed legislation, titled "An Act Establishing Student Loans for Higher Education," aims to create an equitable and sustainable financial support system that makes higher education accessible and affordable for all Liberian students.

In her communication to plenary Thursday, October 23, Rep. Johnson said the initiative is intended to bridge the gap between ambition and affordability for thousands of students who continue to pursue education despite severe financial constraints. "Honorable Speaker, Deputy and fellow colleagues, the need to provide financial assistance for our citizens seeking higher education cannot be overstated," she said. "We already know the harsh economic condition in this country, but thousands of students continue to defy life and family challenges to seek higher education."

She emphasized that the proposed legislation seeks to institutionalize a transparent and reliable framework for educational financing that would assist deserving students who face financial barriers to tertiary and professional studies. Johnson described the bill as a lifeline for struggling students who see education as their only path to a better future, stressing that the program would also contribute to national human resource development and economic empowerment.

Rep. Johnson explained that creating a sustainable student loan program is not merely an act of compassion but a strategic investment in Liberia's future. She said education drives productivity, strengthens governance, and builds a skilled workforce capable of transforming the country's economy. "This Act will ensure that no capable Liberian student is left behind due to financial difficulty," she stated. "When we empower our youth through education, we empower the nation."

Following her submission, the Plenary of the House of Representatives mandated its Joint Committee on Judiciary, Education, and Ways, Means and Finance to review the proposed bill and report back within two weeks with findings and recommendations. The student loan bill is being hailed as one of the most forward-looking education initiatives before the 55th Legislature. If passed, it would ease the burden on struggling students and families, promote equitable access to higher education, and stimulate human capital development across the country.

Rep. Johnson urged her colleagues to act with urgency and compassion, noting that thousands of promising students drop out of school each year because of tuition barriers. "By passing this bill, we are not just investing in students," she said. "We are investing in the future of Liberia."