Liberia: NPA Unveils Bold Strategic Vision for Growth, Efficiency

The Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Mr. Sekou M. Dukuly, says Liberia's ports are entering a new era of reform, growth, and accountability as part of the institution's five-year strategic development plan aimed at strengthening the Freeport of Monrovia and other seaports nationwide.

Speaking to journalists at the Freeport of Monrovia, Managing Director Mr. Dukuly outlined key progress made under his leadership, from reducing port charges to improving operational efficiency and signing new investment agreements that position the NPA as a major driver of national and regional trade.

"When we got here, the idea was to reassess what we inherited," Dukuly said. "The Freeport of Monrovia is the gateway to Liberia's economy, and to keep that gateway vibrant, you need qualified technical people and efficient systems."

MD Dukuly revealed that one of the biggest challenges his administration faced was the NPA's inflated workforce. Staff numbers had grown from about 583 in early 2018 to more than 2,000, including contractors, by early 2024. This, he said, led to staff-related expenses consuming nearly 70 percent of the port's gross revenue.

"We've been trying to put our house in order so that the institution remains viable not just for Liberia's economy but for the sub-region as a whole," he emphasized.

Among the key achievements, Dukuly cited a 50 percent reduction in CTN (Cargo Tracking Note) charges, a move he said has eased the burden on importers and boosted business confidence.

He also announced a landmark agreement with Tanjeme Engineering to develop a comprehensive master plan for both the Freeport of Monrovia and the Port of Buchanan. The plan, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will outline infrastructure needs to support Liberia's population and business growth.

To improve turnaround time and reduce costs for shipping companies, the NPA recently introduced 24-hour navigational operations, allowing vessels to dock and discharge cargo at any time of day.

"In the past, ships arriving at night had to wait until morning to discharge, which increased costs," Dukuly explained. "Now, vessels can come in, offload, and depart immediately making our port more efficient and attractive."

Dukuly highlighted the signing of a five-year anchorage and marine services agreement with ArcelorMittal, a mining concessionaire operating in Buchanan. The deal is expected to generate at least US$2.5 million annually for the NPA.

"For the first time in years, Mittal has agreed to pay fair marine service fees and anchorage dues," he said. "This is about ensuring Liberia gets its fair share from all concession operations."

He added that similar agreements will serve as a benchmark for future port users, including upcoming investors such as HPS.

Beyond revenue and operational reforms, Dukuly underscored the NPA's commitment to employee welfare and infrastructure development.

"We've made health insurance available for our staff and renovated dilapidated port facilities in Buchanan, Greenville, and Sinoe," he said. "We're also preparing to break ground for a new administrative building in Buchanan."

The NPA will officially launch its five-year Strategic Plan this week. The document will serve as a performance "yardstick," guiding annual reviews and holding the administration accountable to measurable targets.

"This plan will be our guide," Dukuly affirmed. "We'll track our progress, report our performance, and ensure that every commitment we make to the Liberian people is delivered."

The NPA boss disclosed ongoing efforts to transform the Port of Buchanan into a major industrial and export hub, with potential public-private partnerships (PPPs) to attract foreign investment. The vision includes the establishment of special economic zones for manufacturing and value addition.

"Buchanan has over 15,000 acres of government-designated land," Dukuly said. "With the right investments, we can turn it into a regional industrial hub."

Dukuly concluded by stressing the importance of fairness and responsibility among port users.

"It's unfair for businesses making millions at the port to pay a fraction of what's due," he said. "If you're using the port to make money, it's only right to contribute to its development. We're reviewing all leases and contracts to make sure everyone pays their fair share."

As the National Port Authority prepares to launch its strategic plan, Dukuly says the focus remains clear: efficiency, accountability, and sustainable growth for Liberia's economic gateway.