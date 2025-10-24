Liberia: Turkish Airlines Team Assesses RIA Facilities

A high-level delegation from Turkish Airlines has begun a two-day technical assessment visit to the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County as part of the airline's preparatory engagements to commence direct flight operations between Monrovia and Istanbul.

The visiting team, representing one of the world's largest and most prestigious airlines, comprises Mr. Ahmet Uzunlu, Station Manager; and aviation specialists Mr. Muhammet Duz and Mr. Aykut Akar.

According to Mr. Uzunlu, the delegation's primary focus is to evaluate aviation safety, security systems, and the operational capacity of RIA to ensure they meet the stringent global standards required by Turkish Airlines.

"Our assessment focuses on aviation safety, security measures, and the airport's operating systems. Turkish Airlines maintains a global reputation for excellence, so we must ensure all operational and technical standards are in full compliance before beginning flight operations," Mr. Uzunlu explained.

He described the visit as a key step toward reestablishing Turkish Airlines' presence in Liberia and expanding its network within the West African sub-region.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines is Türkiye's national flag carrier and one of the world's most recognized aviation brands. The airline currently flies to over 340 destinations in more than 120 countries across six continents, connecting passengers through its hub in Istanbul, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA), Egon M. Kuiah, Deputy Managing Director for Operations, described the visit as a routine and necessary step in aviation operations when new or returning international carriers intend to begin flights to a country.

"This is a normal procedure in aviation. Once these formalities are concluded, Turkish Airlines is expected to resume normal operations, beginning with two weekly flights between Monrovia, Accra, and Istanbul, Türkiye," Hon. Kuiah said.

He further disclosed that the airline's long-term plan includes introducing direct flights from Monrovia to Istanbul within the next three months, a development he said will significantly boost regional and international connectivity for travelers, businesses, and the Liberian diaspora.

"The introduction of a direct Monrovia-Istanbul route will strengthen our country's air connectivity and open new economic and tourism opportunities," Kuiah emphasized.

The LAA Deputy Managing Director also underscored Liberia's strategic geographic location, describing it as a natural aviation link between Africa, the Americas, and Latin America, which makes the country an attractive hub for global airline operations.

"Liberia sits in a very strategic position geographically. We can serve as a vital link between Africa and the Americas, making our country an ideal point for transit and operations," he added.

Kuiah further disclosed that RIA is currently undergoing a technological upgrade, transitioning into the installation of fourth-generation aviation equipment. He said the improvements are designed to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and overall service delivery in line with international aviation standards.

"Roberts International Airport is moving toward the deployment of fourth-generation aviation systems. These upgrades will not only improve safety and reliability but also position RIA to compete with other modern airports in the subregion," he stated.

The visit by the Turkish Airlines team, he noted, demonstrates growing confidence in Liberia's aviation infrastructure and aligns with the Boakai administration's goal of strengthening Liberia's global connectivity and economic competitiveness.

The move is expected to boost trade, tourism, and investment between Liberia and Türkiye, deepening bilateral relations and opening new opportunities for both countries' business communities.

"Once Turkish Airlines begins direct flights, it will greatly facilitate travel for Liberians and international investors, creating stronger economic and cultural ties between our two nations," Kuiah concluded.