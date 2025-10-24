Liberia: Police IG Faces Contempt Charges

Monrovia — The Civil Law Court "Annex" of the Sixth Judicial Circuit at the Temple of Justice has issued a Writ of Summons against Colonel Gregory Coleman, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, and all those acting under his authority for alleged contempt of court.

The summons, dated October 23, 2025, was issued by order of His Honor, Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh, and signed by Clerk of Court Alfred N. Morris. It mandates both respondents and all those acting under their authority to appear before the court on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., to show cause why they should not be held in contempt.

According to court documents, the contempt proceedings were triggered by the respondents' (IG Coloman's) failure to appear at a conference hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 22, 2025, concerning the enforcement of a Supreme Court mandate in a long-standing case.

A letter from the Clerk of Court, dated October 16, 2025, had earlier notified Inspector General Coleman of the scheduled conference, which was intended to discuss implementation of the Supreme Court's ruling in the matter involved:

The Intestate Estate of the Late Batune Keita, by and through Administrator Mohammed Tanja Keita, versus The Intestate Estate of the Late Mamadee M. Kamara, represented by Administratrix Mateya M. Toure -- Action of Ejectment.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court of Liberia upheld the lower court's decision ordering the appellants to be ousted, ejected, and evicted from the disputed property and the appellee, Mr. Mohammed Tanja Keita, to be placed in possession in accordance with the metes and bounds of his deed.

The current contempt proceedings, court officials say, aim to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court's mandate following alleged delays by the responsible authorities in carrying out the enforcement order.

The court's writ also directs Sheriff Captain Sieh Collins, Jr., to serve the summons on the parties and immediately return proof of service.

Judicial observers note that the case reflects a broader push by Liberia's judiciary to uphold the authority of court orders and ensure accountability among both public officials and institutions.

