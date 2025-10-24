Liberia: Who Killed Siah Nancy Bayoh?

Monrovia — The sudden and tragic death of Siah Nancy Bayoh, a 38-year-old bank teller and rising TikTok star, has sparked outrage and speculation across Liberia and the African internet.

Siah, known for her viral "Dying in Ghana" TikTok video, died on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, shortly after her content amassed millions of views.

Her passing has left many questioning the circumstances surrounding her death and searching for answers amid conflicting reports from medical institutions involved in her final hours.

The Timeline

October 21, 2025: Siah Nancy Bayoh begins experiencing severe stomach pain. She is taken to the Hope for Women's International Hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, she is administered medications, including a "drip," but her condition worsens. Due to the severity, she is transferred via ambulance to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Medical Hospital later that evening.

Siah is admitted to JFK, where she dies at 6:00 PM. Her body is later deposited at the St. Moses Funeral Home.

According to Shanel Giddings, Siah's daughter, her mother was suffering from stomach pain and had been pregnant for a few weeks prior. The family sought help at the Hope for Women's International Hospital, where Siah was treated, but her condition deteriorated, prompting a transfer to JFK Medical Hospital.

Giddings stated, "She was suffering from stomach pain, apparently gas or something, and we took her to Hope for Women. They gave her a drip, and when the condition started getting severe, they put her in an ambulance and transferred her to JFK, where she died."

The hospital confirmed Siah's admittance but distanced itself from claims of medical error. James Tamba, the hospital administrator, asserted, "No patient dies at Hope for Women, and in fact, we cannot say anything further."

Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, CEO and former Health Minister, also confirmed the incident, insisting that Siah did not die at the clinic. Dr. Jallah stated, "This patient did not die at Hope for Women. The woman came here, the nurses saw, and on my order, they transferred her."

Dr. Jallah elaborated that Siah was not at the hospital for long, and emergency treatment was provided--vital signs and sugar levels were checked--before transfer. She indicated that no further medical checks were conducted and that a referral note was sent with the patient.

Dr. Linda A. Birch, CEO of JFK, denied the hospital's responsibility, stating, "This patient in question did not die at JFK. Besides, we are going through an investigation to authenticate and establish what led to the death of the patient."

The communications officer in the office of Dr. Birch, Mr. J. Edwin Junius, confirmed that the patient was admitted to JFK, but stated that no medical chart was provided upon arrival due to the emergency.

Junius confirmed that Siah was admitted but noted the absence of a medical chart due to the emergency nature of her arrival. Investigations are ongoing, with the hospital verifying accounts from the attending nurses and doctors.

"Brothers, that case was an emergency, and in an emergency, sometimes due to the conditions, doctors and nurses attend to the patient first to save their life, before anything else, but that patient did not even have a medical chart. However, we are properly investigating. We must confirm with the nurses and doctors who attended to her," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jallah reiterated that a referral note was provided at the time of transfer, but she could not comment on what happened at JFK, as she was not present.

"We don't send chat with the patient, nurses only wrote a referral note, and we sent the patient in our ambulance, but what happened after that I cannot tell you, because I wasn't present," Dr. Jallah concluded.

The lack of clarity and conflicting statements from both hospitals has fueled public speculation and concern.

Key questions remain unanswered:

What was the exact cause of Siah's severe stomach pain and rapid deterioration?

Was there any error or delay during her initial treatment at Hope for Women's International Hospital?

Did JFK Medical Hospital follow proper emergency procedures upon her arrival?

What role, if any, did her early pregnancy play in the medical outcome?

Both medical institutions deny wrongdoing and shift responsibility, leaving Siah's family and the public in search of the truth. The ongoing investigation at JFK may provide more answers, but for now, there is no official determination regarding the cause or circumstances of her death.

Meanwhile, the late Bayoh's body has been deposited at the St. Moses Funeral Home, Japan-Freeway, as family, friends, sympathizers, and followers wipe away tears, regarding her sad passing. -