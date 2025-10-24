Liberia: Pres. Boakai Wants Harrnful Traditional Practices Ban

According to President Boakai, the proposed legislation arises from the national obligation to protect the dignity, rights, and health of all Liberians, particularly women and children, who remain vulnerable to practices that have long undermined their well-being.

It also affirms Liberia's commitments under international treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, and the Maputo Protocol.

"The Bill, among other provisions, prohibits female circumcision, child marriage, and other harmful cultural practices. It establishes penalties for violations, provides support and protection services for victims, and mandates robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

The Liberian leader said, recognizing the sensitive cultural nature of these practices, the Bill also introduces transitional measures (which run for 6 months prior to the ban taking effect) that emphasize broad-based education and community dialogue.

Those include: Wide-scale public education campaigns through radio, newspapers, social media, and town hall meetings; engagement with traditional leaders, women's groups, youth organizations, and civil society to foster ownership and compliance; and periodic reporting to the Legislature on progress made in implementing these initiatives.

He went on to say that this Bill is fully aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly under the pillars of Rule of Law, Education, and Social Protection.

"It underscores our determination to ensure that no tradition, however longstanding, should compromise the health, safety, and rights of Liberian citizens,"

Boakai added that the passage of this bill will mark a significant step toward advancing good governance, protecting human rights, and enhancing Liberia's international reputation as a country committed to justice and equality.

Meanwhile, following the reading, Plenary, through a motion, agreed to forward the bill to the Committees on Gender, Health, Internal Affairs, and Judiciary for review and advice to the august body within three weeks.