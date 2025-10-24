Liberia: Modad Advocates for New India-Liberia Business Council

Former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Amin Modad, has called on the Indian diaspora in Liberia to establish India-Liberia Business Councils and Investment Platforms to connect entrepreneurs, share market information, and promote trade missions between the two nations.

"I urge the Indian diaspora in Liberia to form India-Liberia Business Councils and Investment Platforms, structures that connect entrepreneurs, share market information, and promote trade missions. Through these linkages, they can turn goodwill into real business ventures that create lasting impact," Modad said.

He emphasized that the Government of Liberia continues to strengthen policies to create a conducive business environment, but long-term growth requires collaboration among government, entrepreneurs, and investors.

As a former Minister, he has seen firsthand what happens when the government sets the right policies and investors respond with confidence. The Government of Liberia remains committed to improving the business climate, enhancing transparency, and strengthening trade facilitation. But long-term development will not be driven by the government alone. It will be built by partnerships, by entrepreneurs, and by visionary collaboration like the one we celebrate today, he stated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Let us move forward, from mere cooperation to co-creation, from partnership to progress, from goodwill to growth. Together, we can --and we must --write a new chapter in the India-Liberia partnership. A chapter defined by opportunities, by value creation, and by mutual success."

Modad noted that while Liberia imports a variety of finished and semi-finished goods from India, it mainly exports raw materials, including vegetable oils, metal scrap, natural rubber, and timber.

Encouraging Indian investors to explore local production, he added that with the new disposition of President Boakai's administration, India is encouraged to open processing facilities here, for these raw materials in partnership with Liberian entrepreneurs. These complementary strengths make partnership not only natural but necessary.

Highlighting priority areas for cooperation, Modad underscored agriculture and agro-processing, mining, ICT, healthcare, education, and energy as sectors with the greatest potential for shared growth.

With vast fertile land and a tropical climate suitable for crops such as rubber, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, and rice, he pointed out that Liberia has untapped potential for large-scale, value-added agro-processing. India, on the other hand, has advanced experience in agricultural technology, irrigation, farm management, and agro-processing. You have established expertise in rural development, supply chain management, and agricultural research, he told the gathering.

He also pointed to opportunities in Liberia's resource sector, noting that Liberia's strengths include rich deposits of iron ore, gold, diamonds, and other minerals. Emerging but underdeveloped mining sector. India's strengths: significant expertise in mining technology, mineral processing, and resource management. Large domestic demand for minerals and raw materials for its manufacturing sector.

On technology collaboration, he said, "We have a young, rapidly growing population eager for digital solutions and an underserved ICT market with growing infrastructure. India is a world leader in IT services, software development, and digital innovation. Proven models for digital inclusion (e.g., digital payments, e-governance)."

Touching on the health sector, Modad stated, there is high demand for quality healthcare and affordable pharmaceuticals. The government is focused on rebuilding Liberia's healthcare system post-Ebola. India is a global leader in affordable generic drugs and pharmaceuticals. You have strong medical training, telemedicine, and healthcare delivery models that we can benefit from.

Modad praised the Indian diaspora for serving as a vital link between Liberia and India. According to him, the Indian diaspora in Liberia and across Africa has always been a bridge of opportunity. You understand both the Liberian and Indian markets, with the networks, the knowledge, and the credibility to attract investors, form partnerships, and open new trade corridors.

"This forum is more than a meeting. It is a celebration of friendship and a call to action, to strengthen a relationship that has stood the test of time, and to shape a new era of shared prosperity between Liberia and India."

Reflecting on the historical partnership between both nations, Modad noted that the India-Liberia relationship has long been grounded in mutual respect and shared progress. The relationship between Liberia and India is rooted in trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations. Over the decades, the partnership has grown through trade, education, healthcare, and culture. The Indian community in Liberia has been part of the national story, not as visitors but as partners in progress.

He expressed appreciation for the Indian community's resilience and commitment, stating they have invested their capital, expertise, and faith in the Liberian economy, even during its most challenging periods.

He further urged both nations to elevate their relationship into a strategic economic partnership that creates jobs, fosters innovation, and drives inclusive growth. He added that the time has come to elevate friendship into a strategic financial partnership, one that delivers jobs, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The global economy is changing rapidly. Changes in the global geopolitical landscape are driving countries to prioritize national interests over international cooperation. Least Developed Countries like Liberia that were dependent on aid, for example, need to rethink its foreign policy and development agenda."

The move toward a multipolar world is reshaping how aid is distributed and used, often reducing humanitarian assistance in favor of strategic bilateral partnerships. Thus, it's high time that Liberia forged mutually beneficial and productive relationships based on our comparative advantages and our development imperatives, he elaborated.

Mr. Modad made the remarks during a high-level seminar hosted by the Embassy of India in Monrovia under the theme "India-Liberia: Indian Diaspora's Role in Trade, Investment and Development."

Hosted on October 23, in Monrovia, the event brought together government officials, business leaders, members of the Indian community, academics, and policymakers, all committed to strengthening the India-Liberia partnership.

The former minister concluded by reaffirming his belief that the two nations are poised to write "a new chapter defined by opportunities, value creation, and mutual success."

