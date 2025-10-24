Liberia: India-Liberia Seminar Strengthens Economic and Cultural Ties Through Diaspora Engagement

Monrovia — The Embassy of India in Liberia on Thursday, October 23, 2025 hosted a landmark one-day seminar on "India-Liberia: Indian Diaspora's Role in Trade, Investment, and Development" at the Bella Casa Hotel Conference Hall in Monrovia.

The event, which featured two sessions "India-Liberia Bond of Culture, Peace, and Development" and "Indian Diaspora as a Driver of Trade and Investment" brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and members of the Indian and Liberian communities.

The seminar underscored the shared vision of India and Liberia to strengthen bilateral cooperation through trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange, while celebrating the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora to Liberia's growth and development.

Delivering the opening address, Manoj Bihari Verma, Ambassador of India to Liberia, welcomed participants and described the gathering as "a celebration of shared history, mutual respect, and commitment to deepening India-Liberia relations."

He highlighted the Indian diaspora's role as a "living bridge" connecting India to the world, with over 32 million people globally and a strong, vibrant presence in Liberia.

Ambassador Verma praised the Indian community for its five-decade-long contribution to Liberia's economy from trade and education to healthcare and reconstruction noting that "they didn't just do business in Liberia; they became part of Liberia."

He reaffirmed India's support through capacity building, professional training, scholarships, and development assistance, while announcing plans to publish a book documenting the Indian community's contributions to Liberia's progress.

He further noted that the seminar marked "the beginning of a sustained engagement" between the two nations, emphasizing that India's own development journey as the world's fourth-largest economy provides valuable models for partnership in digital inclusion, agriculture, renewable energy, and small business innovation.

Representing the Government of Liberia (GoL), Johnny S. Tarkpah, Acting Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, delivered the inaugural address on behalf of Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah.

He commended the Embassy of India for organizing the seminar and reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

Minister Tarkpah emphasized that the event aligns with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s REST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on economic empowerment through roads, education, sanitation, tourism, and agriculture.

He applauded India's consistent partnership since the 1960s and acknowledged the strong presence of the Indian community estimated between 25,000 and 35,000 whose investments continue to drive Liberia's economic growth.

Highlighting trade growth, the Acting Minister revealed that India-Liberia bilateral trade increased from USD 243 million in 2023-2024 to USD 397 million in 2024-2025, signaling deepening economic cooperation.

He also noted that 4,000 Liberian students are currently studying in India across various levels, and praised India's duty-free tariffs on Liberian exports such as timber, vegetable oil and rubber.

Minister Tarkpah proposed transforming the seminar into a quarterly Liberia-India Trade, Investment, Development, and Education Forum, to advance dialogue and opportunities for both nations.

"Now is the time for action," he urged. "Now is the time for Liberia and India to move hand in hand."

In a separate address, Amin Modad, former Minister of Commerce and Industry, delivered an inspiring message, calling for a "new era of strategic economic partnership" between India and Liberia.

He commended the Indian community for their enduring contributions to Liberia's economic resilience and urged the diaspora to help forge stronger business linkages.

Mr. Modad identified key areas for collaboration, including agriculture and agro-processing, mining, ICT and digital innovation, healthcare, education, energy, trade, and infrastructure development, noting that Liberia's resources and India's technological expertise make for a natural and mutually beneficial partnership.

Addressing global economic trends, he noted that the decline in traditional aid and shifting geopolitical alliances necessitate a new development model built on trade, investment, and private-sector partnerships.

He encouraged the formation of Indian-Liberian business councils, trade missions, and investment platforms to attract capital and promote market access.

In closing, Mr. Modad called for deeper cooperation and shared vision, emphasizing that "long-term development will not come from government alone it must be driven by partnerships and visionary entrepreneurs."