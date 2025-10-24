Liberia: Civil Law Court Summoned Police Chief Coleman for Contempt

Monrovia — Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh of the Civil Law Court "Annex" of the Sixth Judicial Circuit at the Temple of Justice has issued a Writ of Summons against Colonel Gregory Coleman, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, along with all officials acting under his authority, for alleged contempt of court.

The summons, issued on October 23 by order of Judge Peter W. Gbeneweleh and signed by Clerk of Court Alfred N. Morris, requires the respondents to appear before the court on Monday, October 27, at 3:30 p.m. to explain why they should not be held in contempt.

This legal action follows the respondents' failure to attend a scheduled conference hearing on October 22. The hearing was intended to address the enforcement of a Supreme Court mandate in a protracted ejectment dispute.

Earlier correspondence from the Clerk of Court dated October 16 had notified Inspector General Coleman of the conference aimed at discussing the implementation of the high court's ruling in the case involving:

The Intestate Estate of the Late Batune Keita, administered by Mohammed Tanja Keita, against the Intestate Estate of the Late Mamadee M. Kamara, represented by Administratrix Mateya M. Toure.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's judgment ordering the appellants to be removed from the disputed property and granting possession to Mr. Keita in line with the boundaries outlined in his deed.

Officials say the contempt proceedings seek to enforce compliance with the court's directive amid reported delays by relevant authorities.

Judicial observers say the case signals the court's resolve to hold both public and private institutions accountable for compliance with judicial orders, reinforcing the authority of the courts amid recurring delays in mandate enforcement.