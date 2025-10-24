Liberia: Global Company Drags Cheaitou Brothers to Court Over 'U.S.$103,037 Debt'

Monrovia — The Global Company, based in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, has filed a lawsuit before the Debt Court in Monrovia against Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated, owned by Mr. Houssein Cheaitou, who also serves as Consul General for Colombia in Liberia, over an alleged outstanding debt of US$103,037.33, inclusive of interest and penalties.

According to court documents, the lawsuit seeks recovery of unpaid invoices totaling US$10,692.06, along with 6% annual legal interest and other charges arising from late payment and non-settlement of invoices for frozen food supplies.

The complaint, filed by Cllr. Albert S. Sims and Cllr. Moses Peagar of Justice Advocates and Partners, Inc., on behalf of Ms. Global Company, alleges that Cheaitou Brothers failed to settle multiple payments related to contracts for the supply of frozen chicken drumsticks, heavy hen carcasses, and buffalo lips.

Frozen Chicken Drumsticks Transaction

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The court filing reveals that on December 19, 2024, Global Company and Cheaitou Brothers entered into Contract & Sales Order No. 3409YR2024 for the supply of 50,000 kilograms of frozen chicken drumsticks valued at US$92,000.

However, records show that the actual quantity supplied totaled 24,000 kilograms, amounting to US$44,160, for which the plaintiff issued Commercial Invoice No. 3409-2YR2025. After applying a credit note of US$1,680, the amount due was adjusted to US$42,480.

The agreement stipulated that payment was due by September 8, 2025, following the vessel's arrival at the Freeport of Monrovia on July 25, 2025. The plaintiff claims the defendant made payment four days late, on September 11, 2025, prompting a penalty charge of US$849.60 through Penalty Invoice No. 80YR2025, which remains unpaid.

Frozen Heavy Hen Carcass Transaction

In a separate deal dated January 29, 2025, under Contract & Sales Order No. 3425YR2025, Global Company agreed to supply 57,000 kilograms of frozen heavy hen carcasses at a total value of US$38,475.

Court filings show that only 27,510 kilograms were actually delivered, invoiced under Commercial Invoice No. 3425-2YR2025 for US$18,569.25.

Under the agreement, payment was due within 45 days after the vessel's arrival at the Freeport of Monrovia, which occurred on May 21, 2025 -- setting a due date of July 5, 2025. The plaintiff claims payment was made on August 8, 2025, 34 days late, leading to a 2-5% penalty amounting to US$928.46, which remains unpaid as of the lawsuit's filing.

Frozen Buffalo Lips Transaction

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The third transaction, under Contract & Sales Order No. 3433YR2025 dated February 6, 2025, involved the supply of 28,500 kilograms of frozen buffalo lips valued at US$38,475.

The plaintiff supplied 28,000 kilograms, invoiced under Commercial Invoice No. 3433YR2025 for US$37,800. The shipment arrived on March 6, 2025, and payment was due on June 20, 2025.

However, Cheaitou Brothers allegedly made payment only on July 18, 2025, 28 days past due, again triggering a contractual late payment penalty, which the company has not settled.

Plaintiff's Claim

The plaintiff contends that despite repeated demands and the issuance of multiple invoices and penalty notices, Cheaitou Brothers has "failed, neglected, and refused" to pay the total outstanding debt and penalties.

Global Company is therefore seeking the court's intervention to compel the defendant to pay US$103,037.33, including all accumulated interest, penalties, and court costs, along with any other relief deemed just and equitable.

Background

Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated is a major importer of frozen food products in Liberia, while its owner, Mr. Houssein Cheaitou, is a prominent businessman and currently serves as the Consul General for Colombia in Liberia.

The case adds to a growing list of commercial disputes involving foreign suppliers and local importers in Liberia, particularly in the frozen food and commodities sector, where delayed payments and breach of contract have become recurring issues.