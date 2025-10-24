Nigeria: Edo Backs Project Rise Initiative to Combat Cultism, Youth Restiveness

The Edo State Ministry of Youth Affairs has officially endorsed Project RISE, a youth-centered initiative designed to curb restiveness, cultism, and other social vices among young people across the state.

The endorsement came during a strategic meeting held at the Edo State Government House, Benin City, yesterday, where the Hon. Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Hon. Charity Uyimwen Amayaenvbo, met with Hon. Uriesi Aarebamen Alex, the Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Edo State on Special Duties and the lead of Project Resist Initiative, Secure Education (Project RISE).

During the meeting, Hon. Amayaenvbo expressed his full support and commitment to the initiative, describing Project RISE as a timely and impactful program that aligns with the government's vision for youth empowerment, moral reorientation, and sustainable development.

He commended the team lead for conceiving an idea that speaks directly to the challenges facing young people, especially cultism and social vices, and emphasized the Ministry's readiness to collaborate closely with Project RISE to ensure its swift implementation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This initiative couldn't have come at a better time. Our youths need direction, engagement, and opportunities that steer them away from negative influences. The Ministry of Youth Affairs will give full backing to Project RISE to make sure it succeeds across all local government areas," the Commissioner stated.

The Commissioner also revealed that additional components, such as the Youth Security Dialogue (YSD), have been incorporated into Project RISE to deepen its overall impact. He explained that the YSD, an idea birthed by the Ministry, will serve as a vital platform to foster trust, communication, and understanding between the youths and security agencies in Edo State.

"We will bring together security outfits and the youths of Edo State to engage in open dialogue aimed at reducing street harassment, promoting mutual respect, and strengthening community peace," Hon. Amayaenvbo said.

He noted that the dialogue would also help create an atmosphere of safety and confidence among residents and visitors alike. "We want our youths to feel safe, and for people coming into Edo State to know they will be less disturbed on the road. The goal is to build trust between the security outfits and the youths of Edo State so there can be peace and functional collaboration," he added.

According to him, this renewed engagement would further reinforce the impact of anti-cultism campaigns, as improved relations between the youths and security agencies would encourage positive conduct and reduce hostility on both sides. "If the youths are doing good, then the security agencies should also reduce the level of harassment and profiling against them," the Commissioner emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Hon. Uriesi thanked the Commissioner for the ministry's endorsement and reaffirmed the project's commitment to complementing the state government's ongoing efforts under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to eradicate cultism and promote peace and productivity among the youth.

He also disclosed that Project RISE would soon commence a series of sensitization programs, leadership workshops, and skill-building activities aimed at empowering young people to pursue positive lifestyles and meaningful engagement.

"We are grateful for the Commissioner's support. With the Ministry's partnership, Project RISE will not only raise awareness but also create practical solutions that empower Edo youths to rise above social ills and contribute to the growth of our great state," Uriesi said.

The meeting concluded with both parties pledging continued collaboration to ensure the initiative delivers lasting impact and drives the vision of a violence-free, productive, and united youth community in Edo State.