Ghana: AG Concludes Investigations Into 20 High-Profile Cases

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice yesterday announced that it has concluded investigations into 20 high-profile cases.

The cases include the Sky Train Scandal, National Service, DRIP, National Lotteries, Pwalugu Dam, Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), Frontiers, Free WiFi in some Senior High Schools, National Ambulance, Bonkra Port, Sputnik V vaccines and alleged eight looted land cases.

At the Public Accountability Series held on Wednesday, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, said his office would be filing criminal charges against persons and institutions involved in the alleged criminal offences on Friday.

In the case of the NSA, for instance, Dr. Ayine told journalists that the A-G revealed that the total amount of money lost to the National Service ghost names scandal now stands at GH¢2.2 billion.

That, he said, was nearly four times the initial estimate of GH¢548 million announced earlier this year.

"I wish to announce that the Auditor-General has conducted a forensic audit into the National Service scandal, and the total amount of money stolen or illegally spent now stands at GH¢2.2 billion, and not the GH¢548 million that was uncovered by my investigators as at June 2025. I have here a copy of the Auditor-General's report," Dr. Ayine explained.

He also mentioned that his office would amend the existing charge sheet in light of the new findings to bring fresh charges against the suspects.

"We are going to base upon this, in some cases, amend our charge sheet in order to bring fresh charges," the Attorney General and Minister of Justice added.

Dr. Ayine further revealed that investigations were still ongoing into several other high-profile cases involving the misuse of public funds.

These include the All African Games project, the procurement of mathematical sets, the construction of the Bank of Ghana's new headquarters, the renovation of national stadia, and the controversial National Cathedral project.

"In the case of the National Cathedral, we have requested that the Auditor-General should conduct another forensic audit, and he is being helped by one of the big four accounting companies," the Attorney-General said.

The latest revelation marks one of the largest recorded financial losses to the state in recent years and is expected to reignite public debate over accountability and oversight within Ghana's public sector institutions.

As part of the Government Accountability Series coordinated by the Presidency Communications Directorate, Dr. Ayine outlined a list of luxury assets reportedly acquired by the former Chief Executive of the Ghana Buffer Stock Company, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab, with misappropriated public funds during his tenure.

Abdul-Wahab was arrested in June and detained by EOCO for two weeks before being granted bail in the sum of GH¢60 million with two sureties.

He was picked up on June 25, 2025, together with his wife, over allegations of large-scale financial misconduct during his time in office.