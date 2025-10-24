Ghana: CID Arrests 5 for Trafficking 57 Nigerians for Cybercrime in Ghana

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects for allegedly trafficking 57 Nigerian nationals into the country and forcing them into cybercrime-related activities.

The suspects, identified as Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko, were apprehended in an intelligence-led operation conducted by the CID Operations Unit at Adom Estates, Community 25, in Accra.

According to a statement by the Police, signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the CID, and shared with The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were part of a human trafficking network that lured young men and women from Nigeria to Ghana under false promises of employment and educational opportunities.

"Upon arrival, the victims, aged between 18 and 26 years, were coerced into engaging in online romance scams and other cybercrime activities," the statement stated.

It said during the operation, the police retrieved 77 assorted laptops, 38 mobile phones, two vehicles, three television sets, and other internet-enabled devices believed to have been used in the criminal operations.

According to the statement, the 57 rescued victims were currently receiving care and support, while the suspects remain in police custody assisting with ongoing investigations.

The seized items, the Police noted, had been retained for forensic examination.

The CID urged the public, especially the youth, to remain cautious about job offers, educational opportunities, or travel arrangements advertised through social media and other unverified channels.

"The Police reiterate their unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking, cybercrime, and related offenses, and encourage anyone with credible information on such criminal activities to report to the nearest police station," the statement added.